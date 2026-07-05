XRP Price Analysis: $2.00 Resistance Zone and Exchange Supply Trends (2026)

The XRP price has been a hot topic, with a key hurdle at $2.00 for Ripple. Exchange supply has hit an 8-year low, which is a significant development.

The battle for XRP's price dominance is on!

Since October, exchange balances have decreased by a whopping 57%, indicating that tokens are being moved into long-term storage. This shift in supply dynamics is intriguing and could have a major impact on XRP's future.

Let's dive into the details and explore the potential implications.

News Background:

Exchange balances are once again in the spotlight. The supply of XRP held on trading platforms has decreased to approximately 1.6 billion, a significant drop from October's figures. This suggests that more XRP tokens are being stored for the long term rather than being readily available for sale.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW:

This shift in supply is happening amidst a broader trend of selective positioning across major cryptocurrencies. Institutions are increasingly opting for structured and regulated exposure methods, while spot markets remain volatile. As a result, XRP and similar tokens are trading with supportive long-term demand but fragile short-term momentum.

For XRP specifically, the decreasing exchange inventory is a notable factor. It can amplify price movements when demand increases, but it doesn't guarantee an upward trend if sellers step in at known technical levels, and $2.00 has been a critical level.

Technical Analysis:

XRP experienced a modest climb, rising approximately 1.7% from $1.84 to $1.87. The session saw a steady series of higher lows, with price action remaining relatively contained within a $0.05 range (around 2.5% intraday volatility).

Participation improved at the crucial moment, with volume expanding during the upward push (around 32 million, approximately 50% above average). This indicates that the move wasn't simply due to thin liquidity.

However, the overall trend still suggests a controlled recovery within a broader ceiling. XRP repeatedly encountered resistance near the $1.88 area, which aligns with a broader resistance zone ahead of the psychological $2.00 level. Recent attempts to reclaim $2.00 have been short-lived, turning the area into a supply zone where sellers are comfortable taking profits.

Momentum indicators are mixed. Some oscillators show bullish divergence, indicating improving momentum even without a full breakout. Still, the market needs to break through resistance to validate this signal.

On the lower side, the structure looks constructive as long as XRP holds above the $1.82–$1.83 base from the early tests in the session. More broadly, the $1.77 floor has acted as a clear demand pocket, providing support.

Price Action Summary:

- XRP advanced from $1.84 to $1.87, posting a series of higher lows.

- Volume expanded during the upward move, peaking around 32M, roughly 50% above average.

- Price stalled near $1.88 resistance, keeping the broader $1.77–$2.00 range intact.

- Late-session action consolidated around $1.873, signaling an inflection point rather than a definitive breakout.

What Traders Should Know:

The story is a battle between tightening available supply and a well-defined resistance ceiling. Key levels are crucial:

Bull Case: A sustained push above $1.88 opens the door to a potential run towards $1.95, with $2.00 acting as the breakout trigger. A clean reclaim of $2.00 could attract momentum buyers and force sellers to reposition.

A sustained push above $1.88 opens the door to a potential run towards $1.95, with $2.00 acting as the breakout trigger. A clean reclaim of $2.00 could attract momentum buyers and force sellers to reposition. Bear Case: Failure to hold the $1.82–$1.83 base shifts focus back to $1.77, the next significant demand pocket. If that level breaks, risk extends lower into the next broader support region, but the near-term battle is clearly between $1.77 and $1.88.

For now, the shrinking exchange supply maintains a constructive long-term setup. However, the market needs a decisive win above $1.88–$2.00 for the upside narrative to truly take control.

And this is the part most people miss...

The XRP price action is a fascinating tug-of-war, and the outcome could have wide-ranging implications for the crypto market. Will XRP break through resistance and ignite a new rally, or will sellers continue to defend their turf? Only time will tell.

Controversy Alert:

What's your take on XRP's future? Do you think it will overcome the $2.00 hurdle, or is this a sign of a potential reversal? Share your thoughts in the comments, and let's discuss!