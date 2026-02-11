XRP Bulls: Why Peter Brandt Calls Them the 'Most Easily Baited Traders' (2026)

Here's a bold statement: Some traders are so convinced of their beliefs that they'll jump at any hint of good news, no matter how shaky the ground beneath them might be. And this is where the controversy begins. Veteran trader Peter Brandt, with over five decades of experience under his belt, recently called out XRP and Silver bulls as the 'most easily baited traders' he's ever encountered. But what does this really mean, and why does it matter? Let’s dive in.

Brandt, who began trading back in 1975 when silver was just $5, shared this observation with a mix of fascination and frustration. 'In all my years of trading, no group has been more eager to chase a rally or cling to hope than XRP and Silver bulls,' he noted. This isn’t just a casual remark—it’s a reflection on the psychology of these traders, who often display an almost unshakable optimism, even in the face of adversity.

But here's where it gets controversial: Is this unwavering conviction a sign of loyalty and foresight, or does it border on stubbornness? Brandt’s comment sparked a flurry of reactions, with one XRP Ledger validator, Vet, humorously suggesting, 'They got the dawg in them?'—a nod to the relentless determination of XRP holders. Yet, this isn’t the first time Brandt has highlighted this behavior. He previously labeled XRP bulls as one of the two most 'obsessed perma-bull' groups, a term for investors who remain bullish regardless of market conditions.

XRP holders’ resilience is nothing short of remarkable. Even during the prolonged SEC lawsuit against Ripple, which began in 2020 and dragged on for nearly five years, XRP holders stood firm. Despite XRP being the only major coin not to hit an all-time high during the 2021 bull market, their faith never wavered. In fact, XRP saw a dramatic rise in November 2024, surging over 630% from $0.50 to a high of $3.66 by July 2025. However, as of December 2025, XRP has retraced some of its gains, trading at $1.86—down 12.91% for the month and 14% year-to-date.

And this is the part most people miss: While retail traders might be pulling back, institutional interest in XRP appears to be growing. XRP ETFs recently attracted $64 million in weekly net flows, even as Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs saw withdrawals. This raises a fascinating question: Are institutions seeing something that retail traders are missing, or is this just another example of XRP bulls being 'easily baited'?

What do you think? Is the optimism of XRP and Silver bulls a strength or a weakness? And what does institutional interest in XRP really signify? Let’s keep the conversation going—share your thoughts in the comments below!