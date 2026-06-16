Xiaomi Watch 5 EU Release: Price, Specs, and Features! (2026)

Get ready for a tech treat, folks! The Xiaomi Watch 5 is making waves, and we've got the inside scoop on its upcoming EU launch. This sleek timepiece is set to make a splash in international markets, and we're here to break down all the juicy details for you!

The Xiaomi Watch 5 made its debut in China late last year, and now it's gearing up to conquer the global stage. According to a recent report from Czechia, the watch is heading our way, and it's bringing some exciting features with it. But here's where it gets controversial... the price tag might just surprise you!

The global version of the Xiaomi Watch 5 will be powered by Wear OS, and its Czechia price is rumored to be CZK 7,990, which currently equates to a cool €329. That's a pretty penny, but let's dive into what you're getting for your money. The watch will be available in two stylish colors: Juniper Green and black, adding a touch of sophistication to your wrist.

Now, here's the catch: the price mentioned is for the model without data connectivity. However, a Polish comparison site has hinted that an eSIM version is also on its way to the EU. So, will you opt for the connected version or stick with the classic? It's a tough choice!

Let's talk specs. The Xiaomi Watch 5 boasts an impressive 930 mAh battery, which is massive for a watch. It's a true powerhouse, thanks to the Si/C technology. The 1.54-inch AMOLED screen is a beauty, with a crisp 480x480 resolution, 1,500-nit peak brightness, and a sleek 2.6mm round bezel. It's water-resistant up to 5 ATM, so you can take it on your aquatic adventures.

Under the hood, you'll find the mighty Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 SoC, assisted by a power-saving BES2800 co-processor. Bluetooth 5.4 keeps you connected, and a heart rate monitor with blood oxygen saturation measurement ensures your health is always a priority. An ECG sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, compass, barometer, and ambient light sensor round out the impressive list of features.

But wait, there's more! The Xiaomi Watch 5 introduces an innovative EMG sensor. This nifty gadget picks up electrical signals from your hand muscles and converts them into gestures, allowing you to control the UI with a simple wave of your hand. Talk about futuristic! And if you're a fitness enthusiast, you'll love the over 150 sport modes this watch offers.

In terms of size and weight, the Xiaomi Watch 5 measures 47 x 47 x 12.3 mm and weighs a mere 56g, making it a lightweight companion for your daily adventures.

So, what do you think, tech enthusiasts? Are you ready to welcome the Xiaomi Watch 5 into your collection? The price might be a talking point, but with its impressive specs and innovative features, it's certainly a watch to watch out for. And this is the part most people miss... the Xiaomi Watch 5 offers a unique blend of style, performance, and innovation. It's a bold statement piece that's sure to turn heads.

Sources: GSMArena, SvetAndroida (in Czech)

What's your take on the Xiaomi Watch 5? Do you think it's worth the price? Let's spark a discussion in the comments and share our thoughts on this exciting new release!