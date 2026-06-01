Xiaomi Unveils 17 Ultra Smartphone, AirTag Clone, and Ultra-Slim Power Bank (2026)

Get ready to be blown away—Xiaomi just dropped a treasure trove of gadgets that’s got everyone talking, from a camera-centric flagship smartphone to an AirTag clone and an ultra-slim power bank. But here’s where it gets controversial: Is Xiaomi’s partnership with Leica a game-changer or just a flashy marketing move? Let’s dive in.

Ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Xiaomi unveiled its latest lineup, headlined by the Xiaomi 17 Ultra smartphone. This isn’t just any phone—it’s a collaboration with legendary camera maker Leica, bringing their iconic lenses and filters to your pocket. And this is the part most people miss: The 17 Ultra isn’t just about Leica branding; it’s a photography powerhouse. Think a 200-megapixel telephoto camera with a variable focal length (75mm-100mm), allowing for optical zoom between 3.2x and 4.3x. Pair that with a 50-megapixel main sensor (F/1.67 aperture, 1-inch sensor) and a 50MP ultrawide camera, and you’ve got a setup that rivals professional gear. But wait—there’s more. The phone packs a massive 6,000 mAh battery (6,800mAh in China), supports 90W wired and 50W wireless charging, and runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. Oh, and did we mention the 6.9-inch HyperRGB OLED display protected by Xiaomi’s Shield Glass 3.0?

Here’s the kicker: Xiaomi also launched a special Leica edition to celebrate the camera company’s 100th anniversary. This limited-edition phone features a sleek aluminum-alloy body, a rotating ring that mimics a physical camera zoom, and a ‘Leica Essential mode’ that recreates the look of classic Leica M9 and M3 photos. But is this a must-have for photography enthusiasts, or just a collector’s item? Let us know in the comments.

Xiaomi didn’t stop there. They also introduced the Xiaomi 17, a slightly more affordable option with a 6,330 mAh battery and 100W HyperCharge support. Plus, there are two photography add-ons for the 17 Ultra: the Photography Kit (with a Bluetooth shutter button) and the Pro version, which adds a leather finish, detachable shutter button, and zoom control. But here’s the question: Are these add-ons worth the extra cash, or are they just gimmicks?

Pricing? The Xiaomi 17 starts at €999, the 17 Ultra at €1,499, and the Leica edition at a whopping €1,999 (with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage). The Photography Kits are €99.99 and €199.99, respectively.

Beyond smartphones, Xiaomi launched an Electric Scooter 6 Ultra with 1200W peak power, 75km range, and all-terrain tires—starting at €329.99. They also debuted an AirTag-like tracker compatible with both Apple and Android devices, priced at €14.99 each or €49.99 for four. And let’s not forget the ultra-slim power bank (just 6mm thick!) with a 5,000 mAh battery, wireless charging, and magnetic attachment for iPhones—starting at €59.99.

Rounding out the lineup are the Xiaomi Watch 5 (€299.99, 6-day battery life, health tracking) and Redmi Buds 8 Pro (€69.99, 33-hour battery, active noise cancellation). But here’s the real question: With so many gadgets, is Xiaomi spreading itself too thin, or are they the ultimate one-stop tech shop?

What do you think? Are Xiaomi’s latest offerings revolutionary, or just another tech flex? Drop your thoughts below!