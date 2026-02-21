Xiaomi SU7 Sedan Fire: Official Response & What Really Happened | EV Safety Explained (2026)

A recent incident involving a Xiaomi SU7 sedan catching fire in China has sparked online discussions and raised concerns. The fire, which occurred in Yingkou, Liaoning Province, was accompanied by explosive sounds, resembling fireworks, adding to the intrigue and worry.

Xiaomi Auto officials have released a statement addressing the incident, confirming that the fire started in the driver's seat on February 1st. The vehicle owner attributed the cause to a residual fire source within the car, which ignited nearby flammable materials. Interestingly, the exact source of the fire remains undisclosed, but Xiaomi has clarified that the car's battery was not the culprit.

The Airbag Mystery

One of the most intriguing aspects of this incident is the so-called "firework explosions." Xiaomi officials have explained that these sounds were not related to the battery but were, in fact, caused by the deployment of airbags. This revelation might come as a surprise to many, as it highlights the potential risks associated with airbags and their impact on vehicle safety.

Recent EV Fires in China

It's important to note that this is not an isolated incident. Several recent EV fires in China have been attributed to flammable objects left inside the vehicles. For instance, the Avatr 06 sedan caught fire last October due to concentrated light on the passenger seat, caused by accessories on the center console. Similarly, the Geely EX2 hatchback also ignited due to a flammable source within the cabin.

Xiaomi SU7: A Popular Choice

The Xiaomi SU7 has gained significant popularity in China, with over 258,000 units delivered last year. It has even caught the attention of Ford CEO Jim Farley, who praised it as one of his favorite Chinese electric cars. The ongoing 2024 model year SU7 boasts impressive specifications, including AWD variants with dual electric motors producing 495 kW (664 hp). The top-trim Max modification offers a 101 kWh ternary battery, providing an impressive 800 km of CLTC range.

Upcoming Upgrades

Excitingly, the new SU7 is set to launch in the domestic market on March 19th, bringing a host of upgrades. These include a dual-chamber air suspension system, an extended range of up to 902 km, and a peak power of 508 kW (681 hp). The price range for the new model starts at 229,900 yuan (approximately $33,115) and goes up to 309,900 yuan (around $44,640).

And here's where it gets controversial...

With the increasing popularity of electric vehicles, incidents like these raise important questions about safety standards and potential risks. While Xiaomi has addressed the cause of the fire, the exact source remains a mystery. This incident serves as a reminder of the need for ongoing improvements in EV technology and safety measures.

What are your thoughts on this matter? Do you think enough is being done to ensure the safety of EV owners? Feel free to share your opinions and engage in a constructive discussion in the comments below!