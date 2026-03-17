Xiaomi's Humanoid Robot Hits Automotive Factory Milestone: 3 Hours of Autonomous Assembly (2026)

Xiaomi has made a groundbreaking move by deploying humanoid robots in its EV factory for auto assembly, marking a significant leap in embodied intelligence. But here's where it gets controversial: While the robot successfully operated autonomously for 3 consecutive hours at a self-tapping nut assembly station, the real challenge lies in scaling this technology for broader industrial deployment. And this is the part most people miss: Xiaomi's advancements in humanoid robotics come at a time when global tech giants are accelerating their investments in embodied intelligence, with competitors actively advancing mass production and application of robots. So, what does this mean for the future of automotive manufacturing? Let's dive in and explore the implications.