Xiaomi Phones Losing Software Support in 2026: What You Need to Know (2026)

Attention all Xiaomi users! We have some important news regarding software updates for your beloved devices. The end of an era is approaching for 19 Xiaomi phones, and it's time to prepare for a potential upgrade.

Xiaomi has been praised for its generous software update policy, but even the most generous promises have an expiration date. In 2026, these 19 devices will reach their end-of-life (EOL) status, meaning they'll no longer receive any software updates, including critical security patches.

But here's where it gets controversial: while some devices will bid farewell to updates, Xiaomi has started rolling out the HyperOS 3 update to Android 15 devices, offering a glimmer of hope for certain models. Will this major upgrade reach all devices, or will some be left behind?

Let's dive into the full list of Xiaomi, Redmi, and POCO devices that are scheduled to lose software support in 2026:

Xiaomi Devices:

- Xiaomi 12 - March 2026

- Xiaomi 12 Pro - March 2026

- Xiaomi 12 Lite - July 2026

- Xiaomi 12T - October 2026

- Xiaomi 12T Pro - October 2026

- Xiaomi Pad 6 - July 2026

Redmi Devices:

- Redmi Note 12 5G - March 2026

- Redmi Note 12 Pro - April 2026

- Redmi 12C - March 2026

- Redmi 13C - November 2026

- Redmi A2 - March 2026

- Redmi A2+ - March 2026

- Redmi Pad SE - August 2026

- Redmi Pad SE 8.7 - August 2026

- Redmi Pad SE 8.7 4G - August 2026

POCO Devices:

- POCO C65 - November 2026

- POCO F5 - May 2026

- POCO F5 Pro - May 2026

- POCO X5 Pro 5G - February 2026

We've compiled this list based on official software support information. You can double-check your device's status on Xiaomi's software support page. If your device is on this list, it's time to consider an upgrade to ensure you stay protected against the latest security threats.

And this is the part most people miss: while your device may still function, lacking critical security updates can leave it vulnerable to potential risks. If you have important data on your phone, it's wise to invest in a newer model to keep your information safe.

For those seeking long-term software support, we've curated a list of Xiaomi phones promised to receive four Android OS updates or six years of software support. Grabbing the latest model ensures you stay up-to-date for a longer period.

The HyperOS 3 update situation adds an intriguing twist. While some devices are approaching their EOL, Xiaomi has begun pushing this major upgrade to Android 15 devices. Will all devices receive this update, or will it be a selective rollout? Only time will tell.

Stay tuned for the latest updates on HyperOS 3, and don't forget to follow us on Telegram for instant notifications about tech news and updates. Your device's future is in your hands, so choose wisely!

Thoughts on the future of software updates for these devices? Share your opinions in the comments!