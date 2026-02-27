Xiaomi EV Spotted in the US: Is Rivian Behind This Mystery Test Drive? (2026)

A mysterious sighting has the automotive world buzzing! A Xiaomi YU7 Max, a Chinese electric vehicle (EV) not legally sold in the US, was spotted on the I-5 highway with an Illinois manufacturer plate. But here's the twist: this could be linked to a US-based manufacturer, potentially Rivian, who is gearing up for its own electric model launch.

This rare sighting has sparked intrigue among car enthusiasts. The Xiaomi YU7 Max is a hit in China, but its presence in the US is unexpected. The manufacturer plate from Illinois, where Rivian builds its cars, is a curious detail. And the number 132 on the plate has previously been seen on Rivian test vehicles, adding fuel to the speculation fire.

And this is where it gets controversial. Rivian, known for its secrecy, has confirmed owning Chinese EVs for internal testing and analysis. Could this Xiaomi be part of their benchmarking process for the upcoming R2 model? The timing seems too coincidental, especially with the R2's highly anticipated launch on the horizon.

While Rivian remains tight-lipped, stating they don't comment on third-party photos, they did acknowledge industry-wide benchmarking practices. As the R2 prepares to enter the European market, where it will compete with the YU7 Max, the stakes are high. But with different technical specifications and target audiences, it's not an apples-to-apples comparison.

The YU7 Max boasts an 800-volt architecture for rapid DC charging, while the R2's 400-volt platform results in slower charging. Additionally, the R2 is tailored for adventure enthusiasts. So, is this a case of friendly competition or something more? The automotive industry is abuzz with curiosity, and we can't wait to see how this story unfolds.