Xiaomi 17 Ultra: The Cost of Repairs - A Deep Dive (2026)

Brace yourself for the price of perfection! Xiaomi's latest flagship, the 17 Ultra, is a camera beast, but fixing it won't come cheap. Let's dive into the repair costs and uncover some intriguing features along the way.

Xiaomi has unveiled the repair part pricing, and it's no surprise that the display, motherboard, and camera are the priciest components. The 6.73-inch AMOLED display will set you back a cool $138.6, while the motherboard varies depending on the model - $417.2 for the 12GB + 512GB variant and $481.6 for the 16GB + 1TB option.

But here's where it gets controversial... Xiaomi keeps the pricing consistent for other components across both variants. The main camera module, a 1-inch Light Fusion sensor, is priced at $119, and the periscope telephoto camera, a standout feature, costs $111.3. The ultra-wide and front-facing cameras are relatively affordable, priced at $11.9 and $8.4, respectively.

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is all about imaging excellence. It's the first phone developed under Xiaomi and Leica's Strategic Co-creation Model, resulting in a triple-camera system that's a cut above the rest. The main sensor, paired with LOFIC HDR, offers superior highlight and shadow control, while the ultra-wide and telephoto lenses deliver exceptional detail and zoom capabilities.

And this is the part most people miss... The telephoto lens utilizes a true optical zoom system, ranging from 75mm to 100mm, with moving lens groups and full sensor usage. This means no digital cropping, ensuring the highest image quality. Leica's APO certification and UltraPure optical design further enhance the camera's performance, reducing chromatic aberration and controlling ghosting in complex lighting conditions.

Beyond the camera, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra boasts a flat LTPO display with impressive 3500 nits brightness, a powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, a massive 6800mAh battery with rapid charging capabilities, and advanced connectivity options like Wi-Fi 7, UWB, and satellite communication.

