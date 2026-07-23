Xbox Layoffs: 158 ZeniMax & 52 Obsidian Employees Cut - Full Breakdown & Impact (2026)

Microsoft's gaming division has undergone significant restructuring, resulting in the layoffs of 158 ZeniMax workers in Texas and 52 Obsidian employees in California. These cuts are part of a broader plan to downsize the Xbox gaming team by 20% by the end of June 2027, impacting a total of 3,200 jobs. The affected studios include id Software, known for the Doom franchise, and Obsidian Entertainment, developers of The Outer Worlds and Grounded. The layoffs have sparked discussions about the future of Microsoft's gaming operations and the impact on the industry.

One of the most notable aspects of these layoffs is the involvement of unions. Approximately 146 of the 158 ZeniMax workers in Texas are represented by the Communication Workers of America, indicating a strong pushback from employees. This unionization highlights the growing trend of workers advocating for their rights and negotiating terms of employment. It also suggests that Microsoft may face challenges in implementing these cuts smoothly, as unionized workers often have more leverage and resources to negotiate.

The job titles listed in the WARN notices provide insight into the range of roles affected. For the Texas layoffs, positions include gameplay designers, engine technology directors, programmers, QA testers, and producers. These roles are crucial for game development, and their elimination could have significant implications for ongoing projects. Similarly, the Obsidian cuts include art directors, recruiters, narrative designers, and area designers, indicating a focus on creative and production aspects of game development.

The impact of these layoffs extends beyond the immediate job losses. The gaming industry is a highly competitive and creative field, and the loss of experienced professionals can have long-term consequences. It may lead to a brain drain, where skilled workers are forced to seek opportunities elsewhere, potentially impacting the quality and innovation of future games. Additionally, the unionization of affected workers could lead to further negotiations and potentially more widespread action, further disrupting the industry.

In conclusion, Microsoft's gaming division layoffs have far-reaching implications for the industry. The involvement of unions and the range of affected job titles highlight the complexity of the situation. As the gaming industry continues to evolve, it is essential to consider the impact of such decisions on both employees and the overall health of the industry. The future of gaming may depend on how these layoffs are managed and the steps taken to support affected workers and maintain the industry's creative momentum.