Xbox Game Pass: 48 New Games to Stream! | January 2026 Update (2026)

In a bold move that promises to excite gamers everywhere, Microsoft has just unveiled a significant enhancement to the Xbox Game Pass experience. With the first update of 2026, nearly fifty new titles have been added to the Stream Your Own Game library for subscribers, making it an enticing time for gaming enthusiasts.

This update introduces a staggering 48 new games to the streaming catalog as part of the January 2026 Xbox Game Pass Stream Your Own Game update. For those who hold Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, or Essential subscriptions, you can now enjoy popular titles like "Disco Elysium: The Final Cut," "Just Cause 3," and "Planet Coaster" via Xbox Cloud Gaming. But what exactly does this mean for subscribers?

For those unfamiliar with the Stream Your Own Game feature, it offers Game Pass subscribers the ability to stream games they already own on supported devices. This function is particularly useful if you're using an Xbox ROG Ally handheld or if you simply want to jump into a game quickly while away from your Xbox console or PC. Since its initial announcement, the Stream Your Own Game library has seen continuous expansion each month. With this latest update, the Xbox team has once again enhanced the selection available to players.

Among the newly added titles are several recent Game Pass releases, alongside other notable games that fans will surely appreciate. Notably, "Titan Quest II," which currently doesn't have a confirmed release date, has also been given Stream Your Own Game support. This hint could indicate that we might see this action-RPG make its way to Xbox sooner than expected.

Here's a comprehensive list of the fresh additions to the Stream Your Own Game library:

A Pizza Delivery

Abyssal Drift

Assetto Corsa

Assetto Corsa Competizione

Bloons TD 6

Brews & Bastards

Build a Bridge!

Carnage: Battle Arena

Catan - Console Edition

Costume Quest 2

Delivery Dash: Battle Couriers

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut

Don't Starve Together

Dungeon Minesweeper

Dusk

Easy Red 2

Farming Simulator 19

Greek Tragedy

Grim Dawn: Definitive Edition

Guilty Gear -Strive-

Hannah VCR

Hell Is Other Demons

Hero Seekers

Heroes of Mount Dragon

Hide 'N Seek!

I Am Future: Cozy Apocalypse Survival

Infantry Attack

Just Cause 3

Kentum

Little Nightmares III

Mystical Mixing

Paint the Town Red

Planet Coaster

Poppy Playtime: Chapter 1

Poppy Playtime: Chapter 2

Quisisana

Starbound

Strike Force 3

Syberia - Remastered

Terminull Brigade

Titan Quest II

Trivia: Knowledge Trainer - the Quiz Game

Tropico 6

Truck and Logistics Simulator

Wargroove 2

Water Delivery

World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing

The Evil Within (JP)

Are you excited to take advantage of the Stream Your Own Game feature with any of these newly added titles? We’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments below! If you're looking for more recommendations on fantastic games that pair well with the streaming service, check out our curated list of the best titles available through Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Written by Sean Carey, who is passionate about Xbox achievements and dedicated to exploring the finest RPGs, racing games, and first-person shooters available on Xbox Game Pass. Before joining TrueAchievements, Sean completed his journalism degree at Solent University.

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