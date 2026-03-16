Xbox Game Pass: 48 New Games to Stream! | January 2026 Update (2026)

In a bold move that promises to excite gamers everywhere, Microsoft has just unveiled a significant enhancement to the Xbox Game Pass experience. With the first update of 2026, nearly fifty new titles have been added to the Stream Your Own Game library for subscribers, making it an enticing time for gaming enthusiasts.
This update introduces a staggering 48 new games to the streaming catalog as part of the January 2026 Xbox Game Pass Stream Your Own Game update. For those who hold Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, or Essential subscriptions, you can now enjoy popular titles like "Disco Elysium: The Final Cut," "Just Cause 3," and "Planet Coaster" via Xbox Cloud Gaming. But what exactly does this mean for subscribers?
For those unfamiliar with the Stream Your Own Game feature, it offers Game Pass subscribers the ability to stream games they already own on supported devices. This function is particularly useful if you're using an Xbox ROG Ally handheld or if you simply want to jump into a game quickly while away from your Xbox console or PC. Since its initial announcement, the Stream Your Own Game library has seen continuous expansion each month. With this latest update, the Xbox team has once again enhanced the selection available to players.
Among the newly added titles are several recent Game Pass releases, alongside other notable games that fans will surely appreciate. Notably, "Titan Quest II," which currently doesn't have a confirmed release date, has also been given Stream Your Own Game support. This hint could indicate that we might see this action-RPG make its way to Xbox sooner than expected.
Here's a comprehensive list of the fresh additions to the Stream Your Own Game library:
- A Pizza Delivery
- Abyssal Drift
- Assetto Corsa
- Assetto Corsa Competizione
- Bloons TD 6
- Brews & Bastards
- Build a Bridge!
- Carnage: Battle Arena
- Catan - Console Edition
- Costume Quest 2
- Delivery Dash: Battle Couriers
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut
- Don't Starve Together
- Dungeon Minesweeper
- Dusk
- Easy Red 2
- Farming Simulator 19
- Greek Tragedy
- Grim Dawn: Definitive Edition
- Guilty Gear -Strive-
- Hannah VCR
- Hell Is Other Demons
- Hero Seekers
- Heroes of Mount Dragon
- Hide 'N Seek!
- I Am Future: Cozy Apocalypse Survival
- Infantry Attack
- Just Cause 3
- Kentum
- Little Nightmares III
- Mystical Mixing
- Paint the Town Red
- Planet Coaster
- Poppy Playtime: Chapter 1
- Poppy Playtime: Chapter 2
- Quisisana
- Starbound
- Strike Force 3
- Syberia - Remastered
- Terminull Brigade
- Titan Quest II
- Trivia: Knowledge Trainer - the Quiz Game
- Tropico 6
- Truck and Logistics Simulator
- Wargroove 2
- Water Delivery
- World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing
- The Evil Within (JP)
Are you excited to take advantage of the Stream Your Own Game feature with any of these newly added titles? We’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments below! If you're looking for more recommendations on fantastic games that pair well with the streaming service, check out our curated list of the best titles available through Xbox Cloud Gaming.
Written by Sean Carey, who is passionate about Xbox achievements and dedicated to exploring the finest RPGs, racing games, and first-person shooters available on Xbox Game Pass. Before joining TrueAchievements, Sean completed his journalism degree at Solent University.
Stay up-to-date with the latest Xbox news by subscribing to our weekly newsletter!