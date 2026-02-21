Xadavien Sims' SEC Transfer: A New Chapter for the Former Oregon Star (2026)

In a move that's sure to shake up the college football landscape, former Oregon Ducks defensive tackle Xadavien Sims has officially committed to an SEC powerhouse, marking yet another high-profile transfer in what's becoming a trend for the Ducks. But here's where it gets controversial: as Sims joins the Arkansas Razorbacks, he becomes the seventeenth of 23 Oregon players to transfer this offseason, leaving fans and analysts alike questioning the stability of the program. Is this a sign of deeper issues within the Ducks' roster, or simply a reflection of the modern transfer portal era? Let's dive in.

Standing at an imposing 6-foot-3 and weighing 305 pounds, Sims brings a physical presence to Arkansas, though his stats at Oregon—just one tackle in each of the past two seasons—might raise eyebrows. And this is the part most people miss: Sims, a former four-star recruit from the class of 2024, has three years of eligibility remaining, meaning he could still develop into a key contributor for the Razorbacks. His limited playing time at Oregon (10 snaps this season and three during his redshirt year in 2024) suggests untapped potential, but will he live up to the hype?

Sims joins a growing list of former Ducks who have found new homes across the country. Notable transfers include running backs Makhi Hughes (Houston), Jay Harris (Kansas State), and Jayden Limar (Washington), cornerbacks Jahlil Florence and Sione Laulea (both Missouri), and quarterback Austin Novosad (Bowling Green). Bold prediction: With so many players departing, Oregon's 2026 season could be a make-or-break year for the program's future.

What do you think? Is Oregon's mass exodus a cause for concern, or just a natural part of the transfer portal's evolution? And will Sims finally break out at Arkansas? Sound off in the comments—we want to hear your take!

