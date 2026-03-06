X Factor Winner Speaks Out: No One Protected Him? Simon Cowell Breaks Silence? (2026)

A shocking revelation has been made by a former winner of the iconic singing competition, The X Factor. In a recent interview, the 2016 champion, Matt Terry, has opened up about his experience, claiming that contestants were treated as mere 'pawns' and that there was a lack of protection and support from the show's producers.

But here's where it gets controversial... Matt is now calling out Simon Cowell, the legendary head judge and creator of the show, for a conversation about the series and the treatment of its contestants.

The X Factor, which ran for over a decade, is known for launching the careers of some of the UK's biggest pop stars. However, recent years have seen a shift in perception as more and more former contestants speak out about their experiences.

Matt's comments shed light on the secretive nature of the audition process and the lack of control contestants had over their performances. He recalls how his song choices were suddenly changed, leaving him unprepared and feeling exposed.

Another contestant, Lucie Jones, who participated in 2009, shared a similar experience. She was instructed to perform a specific song but was then questioned by Simon Cowell himself, leaving her feeling confused and uncertain.

And this is the part most people miss... The show's focus on creating drama and suspense often overshadowed the actual talent and aspirations of the contestants. JLS member Marvin Humes, while praising Simon Cowell's skills as a judge, also acknowledged the strategic moves made to create competition, even going as far as to say that Simon deliberately formed a rival band to challenge JLS.

Matt's statement has sparked a debate about the ethics and practices of reality TV talent shows. Are these shows truly about discovering and nurturing talent, or are they more focused on creating sensationalism and controversy?

What are your thoughts? Do you think reality TV shows exploit their contestants, or is it a fair trade-off for potential fame and success? We'd love to hear your opinions in the comments below!