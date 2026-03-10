Wynton McManis Released: A Look at His CFL Journey and Impact on the Toronto Argonauts (2026)

The Toronto Argonauts have released linebacker Wynton McManis, a two-time All-CFL selection and Grey Cup champion. Despite missing five regular-season games in 2025, McManis had a productive year, recording 62 defensive tackles, four sacks, two interceptions, and one forced fumble. He was the highest-paid player at his position in the CFL, earning $229,500 last year. McManis, a Memphis, Tennessee native, joined the Argos in 2022, helping the team win two Grey Cups. His family connection to Toronto, where his children were born, adds a special layer to his story. Argonauts general manager Michael 'Pinball' Clemons praised McManis' impact, stating, 'Wynton McManis fits that mold of players who leave an indelible mark on your life.' Despite the release, McManis' CFL career is impressive, with 390 defensive tackles, 52 special teams tackles, 16 sacks, nine interceptions, four forced fumbles, and three defensive touchdowns in 100 career regular-season games. His NFL experience, including two games with the San Francisco 49ers, further highlights his versatility. The Argonauts' 2025 season, however, was challenging, finishing third in the East Division with a 5-13 record and missing the playoffs for the first time since 2019. The team's struggles, including the absence of quarterback Chad Kelly due to injury, underscore the complexities of professional football, where change and uncertainty are constant.