Wycombe Wanderers Secure 2-0 Victory Over AFC Wimbledon (2026)

Wycombe Wanderers 2-0 AFC Wimbledon: A Dominant Display at Adams Park

In a commanding performance, Wycombe Wanderers secured a crucial 2-0 victory over AFC Wimbledon at Adams Park, ending a four-game winless streak. The hosts showcased their prowess with a goal in each half, thanks to the efforts of Junior Quitirna and Niall Huggins.

The game began with a thrilling moment as Taylor Allen, making his first start since the League Cup clash with Fulham in October, narrowly missed the target with a powerful volley, striking the crossbar. This near-miss set the tone for the match, indicating the potential for an exciting encounter.

Wycombe's dominance didn't take long to materialize. Fred Onyedinma, showcasing his skill, weaved through the opposition's defense, outmaneuvering three players before delivering a precise drag-back pass to Junior Quitirna. With a clinical finish, Quitirna found the back of the net, claiming his third goal of the season in the 12th minute.

AFC Wimbledon struggled to create meaningful opportunities. Matty Stevens, their best player, had a chance midway through the first half but failed to beat Will Norris, the Wycombe goalkeeper. The Dons' inability to break through the Wanderers' defense was a significant factor in their defeat.

The second half saw Caolan Boyd-Munce of Wycombe come close to extending their lead, forcing Nathan Bishop into two impressive saves. Bishop, a former Wycombe keeper, also demonstrated his prowess by denying Onyedinma, showcasing the high level of skill and competition on the pitch.

The final nail in the coffin came in the 67th minute when Niall Huggins, a substitute, scored his first goal for Wycombe. Huggins, on loan from Sunderland, received a precise pass from Jamie Mullins and, with a composed finish, placed the ball beyond Bishop from close range, securing the victory.

This win marks a significant step forward for Wycombe Wanderers, who now look to build on this momentum and continue their ascent in the league.