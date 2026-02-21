WWE Star Elton Prince's Neck Surgery: A Journey to Recovery (2026)

WWE Superstar Elton Prince's recent absence from the ring has been a mystery, but the truth has now been revealed: a severe neck injury. The injury occurred during a match in May 2025, when Prince took a dangerous fall, causing a terrifying electric shock-like sensation in his neck and arms, and temporarily losing control of his hands.

This injury has kept Prince out of action for seven months, undergoing various tests and experiencing significant pain. But in a recent Instagram post, Prince shared the good news that he has successfully undergone a two-level neck fusion surgery, thanks to the WWE medical staff and a dedicated team of doctors.

The road to recovery is a long one, and Prince is taking it one step at a time. He expresses gratitude for the support he's received and is determined to overcome the challenges ahead. But for now, his focus is on his health and family, especially his wife, Kelly Kincaid, and their daughter. Prince wants to be the best dad he can be, and that includes ensuring his wife gets some much-needed rest!

Prince's journey is a reminder of the physical toll wrestling can take. But with the right support and medical care, recovery is possible. We wish Elton Prince a speedy recovery and look forward to his return to the ring, where he'll undoubtedly continue to thrill fans with his tag team partner, Kit Wilson, as Pretty Deadly.

And here's a fun fact: Prince's wife, Kelly Kincaid, is a familiar face in the wrestling world, having previously worked as Quinn McKay in Ring of Honor. Their family is deeply rooted in the wrestling community, and their story is a testament to the resilience and dedication of these athletes.

EltonStrong indeed! We'll be eagerly awaiting updates on Prince's recovery and his eventual return to the WWE ring. The wrestling world is a better place with him in it, and we can't wait to see what the future holds for this talented superstar.