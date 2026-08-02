WWE SmackDown July 17, 2026: No Matches Announced? GUNTHER's Punishment & SummerSlam Build-Up! (2026)

It's time for another episode of WWE SmackDown, and as we gear up for the summer's biggest event, SummerSlam, it's clear that the creative team has some explaining to do. The preview for tonight's show is a bit of a head-scratcher, to say the least, and it's left many fans wondering what the heck is going on behind the scenes. So, let's dive into the details and see what we can make sense of this mess.

The Missing Card

The most glaring issue is the lack of a match card for the show. It's not like WWE creative is short on ideas; there are plenty of storylines and characters that could be utilized. But for some reason, they've chosen to leave the fans in the dark. Personally, I think this is a huge mistake. A live show without any matches is like a movie without a plot - it just doesn't work. What makes this particularly fascinating is the fact that SmackDown is usually a strong show, with a mix of exciting matches and compelling storylines. But this time, it feels like something is missing.

The GM Situation

The preview also hints at the ongoing drama between GM Nick Aldis and GUNTHER. Aldis was reinstated last week, only to be taken out by GUNTHER, and now he's presumably incapacitated. This leaves Raw GM Adam Pearce in charge, and he's got a lot on his plate. In my opinion, the most pressing issue is GUNTHER's attack on Aldis. While suspending or firing GUNTHER might be the easy way out, it's not the pro wrestling way. What this really suggests is that WWE creative is looking for a way to make this a bigger deal, and they're not afraid to get creative with it. If you take a step back and think about it, this is a golden opportunity to build some momentum for GUNTHER and set up a memorable match at SummerSlam.

The Rest of the Card

The preview also touches on some other storylines, like CM Punk and Cody Rhodes' tag team match, and the return of Baron Corbin. But the real question is, what's next for GUNTHER? Will he face Aldis in a one-on-one match, or will Pearce step up to the plate? And what about the other matches on the card? Will they be able to hold their own against the lack of a proper match card? Personally, I think the real story here is the creative team's struggle to come up with a solid plan. It's a bit like watching a chef try to cook a meal without any ingredients - it's a bit of a mess, but it could also be a unique and unexpected experience.

The Takeaway

In the end, the missing match card for SmackDown is a bit of a mystery. But it's also an opportunity for WWE creative to think outside the box and come up with something fresh. As fans, we can only hope that they rise to the challenge and deliver a show that lives up to the high standards we've come to expect. From my perspective, the real question is, can they pull it off? Only time will tell, but I'm sure it will be an interesting ride.