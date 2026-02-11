WWE SmackDown Jan 16: McIntyre's Heel Turn, Orton vs Miz, Fatal 4-Way Qualifiers & More! (2026)

The WWE Universe is in Turmoil After a Shocking Title Change! But here's where it gets controversial... Drew McIntyre snatched the WWE Championship from Cody Rhodes in a brutal Three Stages of Hell match last week, and already, the road to The Royal Rumble is heating up. Nick Aldis wasted no time, setting up a tournament to crown McIntyre's next challenger, and this week's SmackDown delivered four intense matches to determine the Fatal 4-Way contenders. And this is the part most people miss... while the action was electric, it was the backstage politics and character shifts that truly stole the show.

Here’s what WWE promised, and boy, did they deliver:

Damian Priest vs. Solo Sikoa : A clash of titans that left fans on the edge of their seats.

: A clash of titans that left fans on the edge of their seats. Sami Zayn vs. Ilja Dragunov : High-octane action showcasing technical prowess and raw power.

: High-octane action showcasing technical prowess and raw power. Randy Orton vs. The Miz : A veteran showdown with surprising twists.

: A veteran showdown with surprising twists. Matt Cardona vs. Trick Williams : Rising stars battling for their shot at glory.

: Rising stars battling for their shot at glory. Carmelo Hayes' Open Challenge : The U.S. Champion put his title on the line in a daring move.

: The U.S. Champion put his title on the line in a daring move. McIntyre's Championship Celebration: Or was it? The new champ had a few choice words for the WWE Universe.

The Scottish Psychopath's Reign Begins

SmackDown kicked off in London with a grand entrance for McIntyre, complete with bagpipe players and a raucous crowd. But the celebration took a dark turn when McIntyre, in a surprising heel turn, berated the fans for their lack of support. He also dropped a bombshell: Cody Rhodes won't be getting a rematch, thanks to a sneaky stipulation in their contract. Bold move, McIntyre! This set the stage for a chaotic night, as Randy Orton and Jacob Fatu both stepped up to challenge the new champ. Fatu's ambush led to a wild brawl, with The Miz capitalizing on the chaos to take down Orton—temporarily.

McIntyre's heel turn was both expected and brilliant. WWE could have played it safe, but his monstrous persona thrives in this role. His promo was sharp, and the way it seamlessly transitioned into the first match was masterful.

Grade: B

Notable Highlights:

* McIntyre's leather jacket and kilt were a stylish nod to his Scottish roots.

* The WWE title design is overdue for a refresh—it’s been stagnant for far too long.

Randy Orton vs. The Miz: A Tale of Experience

The first qualifying match featured Orton and The Miz, two veterans who know each other inside and out. The Miz gained early control, but Orton’s resilience shone through. After a series of brutal moves, including a draping DDT, The Viper sealed the deal with an RKO. While the outcome was predictable, the chemistry between these two made for a solid match.

Result: Orton defeated The Miz

Grade: B

Standout Moments:

* The Miz’s suplex onto the announce table was a clever nod to Orton’s signature move, though the announcers were slow to catch on.

* The Miz’s decline is hard to ignore. His finisher feels ineffective, and it’s been ages since he was a legitimate title threat. Is The Miz past his prime, or is there still a comeback in the cards?

Final Thoughts and Controversy

This episode of SmackDown was a rollercoaster of emotions, from McIntyre’s heel turn to the high-stakes qualifying matches. But here’s the real question: Is WWE doing enough to evolve its title designs and storylines, or are they relying too heavily on old formulas? And what does The Miz’s future hold? Is he destined to remain a mid-card act, or can he reclaim his former glory? Let us know your thoughts in the comments—this is one discussion you won’t want to miss!