WWE SmackDown: Gold Rush! Title Matches, Contenders, and Open Challenges (2026)

Get ready for a night of high-stakes action because WWE SmackDown is about to set the wrestling world on fire with a gold rush like no other! With two title matches and a No. 1 contenders match on the line, this episode promises to be a game-changer. But here's where it gets even more exciting: the blue brand is pulling out all the stops, and we’re here to break it all down for you.

On Friday, the ring will be electric as The Wyatt Sicks and Solo Sikoa’s MFTs clash in a showdown that’s been brewing for weeks. Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy, the reigning WWE Tag Team Champions, will defend their titles against two fierce members of Sikoa’s tribe. But that’s not all—United States Champion Carmelo Hayes is also stepping up to the plate with an open challenge, leaving fans guessing who his mystery opponent will be. Will a new contender rise to the occasion?

And this is the part most people miss: Saturday Night’s Main Event is just around the corner, and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky, are keeping a close eye on SmackDown. Why? Because three powerhouse teams—Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax & Lash Legend, and Giulia & Kiana James—will battle it out on Friday to become the No. 1 contenders for their titles. The stakes couldn’t be higher!

Controversial Take Alert: While many are hyped for the tag team matches, the open challenge for the United States Championship could be the sleeper hit of the night.

Here’s the full lineup for the night:

WWE SmackDown Preview

- WWE Tag Team Championships: The Wyatt Sicks (c) (Dexter Lumis & Joe Gacy) vs. The MFTs

- Damian Priest vs. Trick Williams

- No. 1 Contenders Match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles: Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax & Lash Legend vs. Giulia & Kiana James

- Jade Cargill vs. Chelsea Green

- United States Championship: Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. TBA (open challenge)

Live Updates: Stay tuned as we bring you real-time recaps, highlights, and analysis from the Centre Bell in Montreal, starting at 8 p.m. ET. This is one night you won’t want to miss!

Thought-Provoking Question: With so much gold on the line, which match do you think will steal the show?