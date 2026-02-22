WWE Smackdown 1/9/2026 Results: Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre Three Stages of Hell for WWE Title (2026)

Get ready for a wrestling showdown that will leave you on the edge of your seat! WWE SmackDown just delivered an epic night of action, but there’s a twist that has fans divided. Was Drew McIntyre’s victory over Cody Rhodes in the Three Stages of Hell match fair, or did outside interference steal the spotlight? And this is the part most people miss: the return of Jacob Fatu as the masked man who turned the tide. But here’s where it gets controversial—should Cody have retained the title, or is Drew’s win a fresh start for the WWE?

The night kicked off with a bang as Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett set the stage, hyping up the main event and the stars in attendance. Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre’s rivalry reached new heights, with Drew flaunting Cody’s father’s pawned watch, adding a personal layer to their feud. But the drama didn’t stop there—Trick Williams challenged Randy Orton in a bold move, sparking a heated exchange that ended with Orton delivering a draping DDT. Is Trick the future of WWE, or did he bite off more than he could chew?

In the ring, Trick Williams faced Rey Fenix in a fast-paced match, showcasing his raw talent and determination. Meanwhile, Giulia defended her U.S. Title against Alexa Bliss, but Kiana James’ interference raised eyebrows. Was Giulia’s win legitimate, or did she rely too heavily on outside help?

The Wyatt Sicks clashed with Solo Sikoa and the MFTs in a chaotic tag team match, with Uncle Howdy’s return stealing the show. But the real question is—are the Wyatt Sicks the dominant force they claim to be, or is their reign about to be challenged?

As the night progressed, Carmelo Hayes retained the U.S. Title against Shinsuke Nakamura in a hard-fought battle, but the surprise appearance of Johnny Gargano as Axiom left fans buzzing. Is this the start of a new rivalry, or just a one-off stunt?

The main event, however, was the talk of the night. Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre’s Three Stages of Hell match was a rollercoaster, with Drew’s quick victory in the first fall shocking everyone. Cody fought back in the Falls Count Anywhere stage, but the Hell in a Cell finale was where things got messy. Jacob Fatu’s interference left fans divided—was it a brilliant twist or a cheap way to end the match?

Drew McIntyre walked away with the WWE Title, but the debate rages on. Did he earn it, or was Cody robbed? And what does this mean for the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania? Is Drew the champion WWE needs, or will Cody reclaim his throne?

