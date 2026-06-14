WWE SHOCKER: JC Mateo & Tonga Loa GONE! What's Next for the MFT? (2026)

The world of professional wrestling is abuzz with the news that JC Mateo and Tonga Loa, prominent members of the MFT faction, have reportedly left WWE. This departure is significant, especially considering the recent exits of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. It's time to dive into the careers of these two wrestlers and explore what their departure might mean for the wrestling landscape.

JC Mateo: A Veteran's Journey

Jeff Cobb, the man behind the JC Mateo persona, is a true veteran of the ring. With over 15 years in the business, he's a former amateur wrestler who represented Guam at the Olympics. This is a unique background that adds a layer of authenticity to his character. Personally, I've always admired wrestlers who bring their real-life experiences into the squared circle, and Mateo is a prime example. His journey from the Olympics to the independent circuit, and eventually to WWE, is a testament to the diverse paths wrestlers take.

In WWE, Mateo was a part of the Bloodline, a powerful faction, and held the WWE Tag Team Championship. His time in Japan with New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) is where he truly shined, winning multiple championships. What many people don't realize is that Mateo's in-ring style, a blend of power and technical prowess, was honed in the Japanese wrestling scene. This international experience is a valuable asset, and it's intriguing to see how he might use it in future endeavors.

Tonga Loa: A Wrestling Legacy

Tonga Loa, born Tevita Fifita, carries a rich wrestling legacy as the son of WWE legend Haku. His family connection to the sport is undeniable, with his brothers also making their mark in the industry. Loa's career has been a fascinating journey, from his early days in Florida Championship Wrestling to his stint in TNA and his rise to stardom in NJPW. In my opinion, his time in Japan as one-half of the Guerrillas of Destiny was a highlight, showcasing his talent on a global stage.

Upon his return to WWE, Loa reunited with the Bloodline, a faction known for its dominance. However, his time there was relatively short-lived, and his recent injury may have played a role in his departure. This raises a deeper question about the challenges wrestlers face in maintaining longevity in such a physically demanding profession.

The Impact of Departures

The wrestling world is no stranger to talent movement, but these departures are noteworthy. Mateo and Loa's exit from WWE could signify a shift in the industry. With their extensive experience and unique skill sets, they have the potential to make waves in other promotions. I believe this could spark new rivalries and storylines, offering fresh content for wrestling fans.

What makes this particularly fascinating is the timing. With the rise of independent promotions and the evolving landscape of wrestling, these moves could shape the future of the sport. It's a reminder that the wrestling business is ever-changing, and the decisions of individual wrestlers can have a significant impact on the overall narrative.

In conclusion, the departure of JC Mateo and Tonga Loa from WWE is more than just a roster change. It's a reflection of the dynamic nature of professional wrestling, where careers are built on a foundation of hard work, talent, and the ever-shifting sands of the industry. As an analyst, I'll be watching closely to see where these talented individuals land next and how their journeys continue to shape the world of wrestling.