WWE Royal Rumble: New Entrants, Surprises, and Predictions for Saudi Arabia (2026)

Get ready for a wrestling showdown like no other, because the WWE Royal Rumble just got a whole lot more exciting—and one star might already be in hot water! But here’s where it gets controversial: Damian Priest, one of the newly added stars, drew a number that could spell trouble for his chances in the ring. Will it be a game-changer, or just a minor hiccup? Only time will tell.

The Royal Rumble Premium Live Event (PLE) is set to ignite Saudi Arabia on Saturday, January 31, and the anticipation is through the roof. During tonight’s episode of SmackDown, WWE officially confirmed several new names for the men’s Royal Rumble match, adding fuel to an already fiery lineup. Among them is Damian Priest, who had the honor—or perhaps misfortune—of picking his entry number live. R-Truth, ever the loyal friend, was quick to console him with a cheeky “my bad” when the draw didn’t go his way. And while Priest’s number might be less than ideal, at least it’s not as disastrous as [SPOILER (https://www.cagesideseats.com/wwe/414424/wwe-may-have-accidentally-spoiled-a-key-royal-rumble-detail)].

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Joining Priest in the men’s Rumble are Randy Orton, Trick Williams, Ilja Dragunov, and The Miz, bringing the total confirmed entrants to 21 out of 30. That leaves nine spots still up for grabs, and the speculation is already running wild. Here’s the full list of confirmed stars so far:

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  • Cody Rhodes
  • Jey Uso
  • Solo Sikoa
  • Jacob Fatu
  • Rey Mysterio
  • GUNTHER
  • Dragon Lee
  • Penta
  • Roman Reigns
  • Bron Breakker
  • Logan Paul
  • Bronson Reed
  • Austin Theory
  • Je’Von Evans
  • Oba Femi
  • Brock Lesnar
  • Randy Orton
  • Damian Priest
  • Trick Williams
  • Ilja Dragunov
  • The Miz

On the women’s side, no new entrants were announced tonight, leaving 13 spots open in a match that already boasts 17 powerhouse competitors. Here’s who’s confirmed so far:

  • Rhea Ripley
  • Iyo Sky
  • Liv Morgan
  • Roxanne Perez
  • Raquel Rodriguez
  • Becky Lynch
  • Charlotte Flair
  • Alexa Bliss
  • Asuka
  • Bayley
  • Lyra Valkyria
  • Nia Jax
  • Lash Legend
  • Chelsea Green
  • Jordynne Grace
  • Giulia
  • Maxxine Dupri

And this is the part most people miss: With so many spots still open, the door is wide open for surprise entrants to shake things up. Who could crash the party? And more importantly, who will emerge victorious to secure a world title match at WrestleMania 42? The possibilities are endless, and the debates are already heating up.

Here’s a thought to spark discussion: Could WWE pull off a shocking return or debut to fill one of those empty spots? Or will the winners be someone we’ve already seen in the ring? Let’s not forget, the Royal Rumble is notorious for its twists and turns. Bold prediction: What if a legend like The Undertaker or John Cena makes a surprise appearance? Or could we see a crossover from another promotion? The wrestling world is buzzing with theories.

What do you think, Cagesiders? Who will fill the remaining spots, and who’s walking away with the title shot? Drop your predictions in the comments below—let’s hear your hottest takes! And if you missed any of the action from tonight’s SmackDown, catch up with our live blog right here (https://www.cagesideseats.com/wwe/414427/wwe-smackdown-results-live-discussion-jan-30-2026-royal-rumble-go-home).

WWE Royal Rumble: New Entrants, Surprises, and Predictions for Saudi Arabia (2026)

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