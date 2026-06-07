WWE Royal Rumble 2026: Surprise Appearances and Potential Returns (Spoilers Ahead) (2026)

Unveiling the Mystery: Surprise Guests at the 2026 WWE Royal Rumble

Get ready for some thrilling news, wrestling fans! According to Fightful Select, the WWE has an exciting plan for the 2026 Royal Rumble in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Imagine this: shortly after RAW, a charter flight will whisk away select wrestlers to the event, where they'll spend the entire week preparing for SmackDown and the main event. But here's the intriguing part: additional talent, including some surprise guests, will arrive later in the week, adding an extra layer of mystery to the proceedings.

Fightful Select reveals that the WWE is taking a strategic approach to maintain secrecy. In the past, wrestlers had to navigate the challenges of being spotted at various airports and hotels, with autograph hunters lurking in the shadows. However, with the charter flight and enhanced privacy measures at the air strip and hotels, the WWE believes it can keep the surprise guests' identities under wraps more effectively.

Now, let's talk about the potential surprise entries that have been buzzing in the wrestling community. PWInsider.com has dropped some intriguing hints. Brock Lesnar and Tiffany Stratton are reportedly set to make a comeback, adding to the excitement. And get this: LA Knight's appearance is also on the cards! A little bird told us that a 'YEAH' sign was spotted during the Rumble venue's construction in Riyadh, suggesting that Knight might be a surprise entrant.

But here's where it gets controversial... Are these surprise guests the only ones who will make an impact? What if other wrestlers have their own secret plans? The WWE's strategy to keep the event under wraps only adds to the anticipation. Will these surprise entries change the game? It's a thrilling prospect that has wrestling fans on the edge of their seats. So, what do you think? Who would you love to see make a surprise appearance? Share your thoughts and let's discuss the potential surprises at the 2026 Royal Rumble in the comments below!