WWE Raw Preview (Jan. 19, 2026) - CM Punk HEEL TURN?! (2026)

Get ready for an explosive start to the year with WWE Raw, live from Belfast, Northern Ireland! Today's episode (January 19, 2026) promises to be a thrilling ride as we witness the return of a legendary heel, CM Punk.

The Return of the Heel

World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, who has been a fan favorite since his comeback in 2023, is about to showcase his versatile character once again. With no ongoing feuds and a fresh opportunity to entertain, Punk is expected to embrace his heel persona in tonight's title defense against Finn Balor.

But here's where it gets controversial... Punk's dominance might not be challenged at the upcoming Royal Rumble event, leaving him free to play the villain and entertain the crowd. Will he use this match as a platform to reset and prepare for the grand stage of WrestleMania?

The Underdog's Chance

As for Finn Balor, the odds are stacked against him. While an upset is not entirely impossible, it's a long shot. Professor Scott Steiner would have to crunch the numbers to give us an exact probability, but it's safe to say Balor's chances are slim. The reason? WWE hasn't positioned him as a serious contender for the world championship in quite some time.

However, a stellar performance by Balor could still remind the world why he deserves a spot in main event title matches. It will be intriguing to see how he and Punk, in his heelish glory, interact in front of a passionate Irish crowd. Can Balor pull off the ultimate upset and claim the world championship on home soil?

The Rest of the Card

Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch, another Irish native, defends her title against Maxxine Dupri. With Sheamus injured, it's a battle for national pride. Will Dupri's miraculous win be exposed as a fluke, or can she prove her dominance once more?

Je'Von Evans, fresh off victories over Rayo and Bravo Americano, faces the ultimate test against El Grande. Will he have backup in case the match turns into a 3-on-1 brawl?

Penta, Rey Mysterio, and Dragon Lee take on The Vision's team, including Bronson Reed, Austin Theory, and the controversial Logan Paul. With Bron Breakker suspended, will Paul Heyman's team prevail, or does he have a backup plan?

GUNTHER, the Ring General, begins the show with a potential preview of AJ Styles' retirement match. Will Styles challenge GUNTHER for a rematch in Ireland, or will he be left fuming after the powerbomb defeat?

Other Storylines to Watch

Otis and Akira Tozawa have set their sights on the Usos' tag team championship, inspired by Maxxine Dupri's win. Could this lead to a Jey Uso vs. Otis feud at WrestleMania 42?

Bron Breakker's suspension by GM Adam Pearce has caused a stir. Pearce taunted Breakker over the weekend, but Breakker has been wrestling at live events despite the suspension. Will Breakker show up on Raw to confront Pearce and potentially make good on his threat?

Raquel Rodriguez's attacks on Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer continue. Will Vaquer recover in time for their title match before Royal Rumble?

IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley, the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, defend their belts this weekend. Will The Judgment Day interfere or injure them tonight to gain an advantage?

Will LA Knight be present for Raw in Ireland, or will he miss the show?

With Cody Rhodes officially in the Royal Rumble match, will other superstars quickly fill the remaining spots? Who will be the first to declare for the women's Rumble?

Is Oba Femi's debut on the main roster imminent, or will WWE continue to tease his arrival until Royal Rumble?

And finally, the burning question: Where is Rusev?

As we gear up for the first Raw of 2026, what storylines are you most excited about? Join the discussion and share your predictions in the comments!