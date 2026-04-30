WWE RAW: Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez Concussion Scare - Stephanie Vaquer's Brutal Attack (2026)

The world of professional wrestling has been left shaken, quite literally, by a recent incident on WWE RAW. The spotlight is on the women's division, where a brutal attack has left two of its top stars, Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez, in concussion protocol.

A Brutal Collision

During the April 6th edition of WWE RAW, an intense moment unfolded as women's world champion Stephanie Vaquer unleashed a vicious attack on Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez. The incident began when Stephanie shoved Liv into Roxanne, causing a violent collision of heads. The impact was so severe that it sent both women crashing to the floor, with Liv then being thrown into a television monitor.

This segment has sparked concern, with wrestling journalist Bryan Alvarez commenting on the potential severity of the situation. He noted that both Liv and Roxanne are undergoing concussion protocol, emphasizing the hard nature of their skull-clonking collision. The worry is that this incident could have long-lasting implications, potentially affecting the highly anticipated WrestleMania event.

The Aftermath

The aftermath of the attack was captured on social media, with WWE's official Twitter account sharing a video of the vicious assault, further fueling the discussion around the incident's severity. Liv Morgan herself took to Twitter, posting photos of the aftermath with a caption that left little doubt about her feelings towards Stephanie Vaquer.

A Deeper Look

What makes this incident particularly fascinating is the potential impact it could have on the women's division. The WWE has been making significant strides in promoting its female wrestlers, and an injury of this magnitude could disrupt the carefully crafted storylines and matches leading up to WrestleMania. It raises questions about the balance between creating compelling, high-impact moments and ensuring the safety of its performers.

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In my opinion, this incident serves as a reminder of the fine line professional wrestlers walk between entertainment and potential harm. While the dramatic and often violent nature of wrestling is a key part of its appeal, incidents like these highlight the importance of prioritizing athlete safety. It's a delicate balance that the WWE and other wrestling promotions must continually navigate.

The Broader Implications

This event also sheds light on the often-overlooked issue of concussions in professional wrestling. While the physicality of the sport is well-known, the long-term effects of repeated head trauma are a growing concern. The WWE's decision to place both Liv and Roxanne in concussion protocol is a responsible step, but it also underscores the need for further research and awareness around this issue.

As we reflect on this incident, it's clear that the world of professional wrestling is not immune to the very real risks of sports-related injuries. It's a reminder that behind the glitz and glamour of the ring, there are very real athletes putting their bodies on the line. This incident serves as a call to action, urging us to continue advocating for athlete safety and well-being in all sports, including the often-underestimated world of professional wrestling.