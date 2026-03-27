WWE Raw Highlights: Elimination Chamber Qualifiers, CM Punk's Return, and More! (2026)

The WWE Raw event on February 16th, 2026, promises to be a thrilling night for wrestling fans, with Elimination Chamber qualifiers and a special appearance by CM Punk! But here's the twist: the road to WrestleMania is about to get even more intense.

The Battle for Elimination Chamber Spots:

On Monday night, the stage is set for two triple threat matches to determine who will enter the Elimination Chamber. In the men's division, Je'Veon Evans, Gunther, and Dominik Mysterio will clash, vying for a chance to compete against the likes of Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes. Meanwhile, Bayley, Asuka, and Nattie will battle it out in the women's division, with the winner earning a spot alongside Alexa Bliss and Rhea Ripley. And this is where the stakes are high: the winners will challenge for world championships at the grandest stage of them all, WrestleMania!

CM Punk's WrestleMania Destiny:

CM Punk, the reigning world heavyweight champion, already has his eyes on a massive WrestleMania showdown. He's set to face the formidable Royal Rumble winner, Roman Reigns. But before that, Punk must overcome a familiar foe, Finn Balor, in a title defense rematch at Elimination Chamber. Fans will be on the edge of their seats to see if Punk can retain his title and keep his WrestleMania dream alive.

Live Action and Special Appearances:

CBS Sports will bring you all the live action from FedExForum, Memphis, starting at 8 p.m. ET. Expect recaps and highlights of every jaw-dropping moment. And that's not all—CM Punk will be in the arena to address his upcoming matches, while Women's Royal Rumble winner Liv Morgan and AJ Lee, who secured a championship match against Becky Lynch, will also make their presence felt.

But here's where it gets controversial: with so much on the line, who do you think will emerge victorious from the Elimination Chamber qualifiers? Will CM Punk's road to WrestleMania be a smooth one, or will Finn Balor spoil the party? Share your predictions and opinions in the comments below!