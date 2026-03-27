WWE Raw Highlights: Elimination Chamber Qualifiers, CM Punk's Return, and More! (2026)

The WWE Raw event on February 16th, 2026, promises to be a thrilling night for wrestling fans, with Elimination Chamber qualifiers and a special appearance by CM Punk! But here's the twist: the road to WrestleMania is about to get even more intense.

The Battle for Elimination Chamber Spots:
On Monday night, the stage is set for two triple threat matches to determine who will enter the Elimination Chamber. In the men's division, Je'Veon Evans, Gunther, and Dominik Mysterio will clash, vying for a chance to compete against the likes of Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes. Meanwhile, Bayley, Asuka, and Nattie will battle it out in the women's division, with the winner earning a spot alongside Alexa Bliss and Rhea Ripley. And this is where the stakes are high: the winners will challenge for world championships at the grandest stage of them all, WrestleMania!

See Also
Remembering Ruben Castillo: A Boxing Legend's LegacyUFC Houston: Strickland vs. Hernandez - Main Card Results and HighlightsKhamzat Chimaev's Unique Fight Week Behavior: Gerald Meerschaert's PerspectiveFloyd Mayweather Returns: 4th Comeback Announced After Mike Tyson Exhibition Fight!

CM Punk's WrestleMania Destiny:
CM Punk, the reigning world heavyweight champion, already has his eyes on a massive WrestleMania showdown. He's set to face the formidable Royal Rumble winner, Roman Reigns. But before that, Punk must overcome a familiar foe, Finn Balor, in a title defense rematch at Elimination Chamber. Fans will be on the edge of their seats to see if Punk can retain his title and keep his WrestleMania dream alive.

See Also
Underdog Charles Martin's Comeback: Can He Beat Ajagba and Make a Statement?

Live Action and Special Appearances:
CBS Sports will bring you all the live action from FedExForum, Memphis, starting at 8 p.m. ET. Expect recaps and highlights of every jaw-dropping moment. And that's not all—CM Punk will be in the arena to address his upcoming matches, while Women's Royal Rumble winner Liv Morgan and AJ Lee, who secured a championship match against Becky Lynch, will also make their presence felt.

But here's where it gets controversial: with so much on the line, who do you think will emerge victorious from the Elimination Chamber qualifiers? Will CM Punk's road to WrestleMania be a smooth one, or will Finn Balor spoil the party? Share your predictions and opinions in the comments below!

WWE Raw Highlights: Elimination Chamber Qualifiers, CM Punk's Return, and More! (2026)

References

Top Articles
Canadian Market Update | Stocks, Oil & Currency Insights | Before the Bell
WW2 Bombs Discovered and Safely Detonated in Exmouth and Plymouth | Devon Emergency Response
Wordle #1672 Hints and Answer - January 16, 2023 - CNET
Latest Posts
NRL Star KNOCKS OUT Opponent in BRUTAL Boxing Debut! Asofa-Solomona DOMINATES!
US Lawmakers Push Back on Trump's Greenland Ambitions: Bipartisan Support for Allies
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Domingo Moore

Last Updated:

Views: 6252

Rating: 4.2 / 5 (53 voted)

Reviews: 92% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Domingo Moore

Birthday: 1997-05-20

Address: 6485 Kohler Route, Antonioton, VT 77375-0299

Phone: +3213869077934

Job: Sales Analyst

Hobby: Kayaking, Roller skating, Cabaret, Rugby, Homebrewing, Creative writing, amateur radio

Introduction: My name is Domingo Moore, I am a attractive, gorgeous, funny, jolly, spotless, nice, fantastic person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.