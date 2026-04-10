WWE Raw 3/23 Highlights: Oba Femi Stuns Brock Lesnar, CM Punk vs Roman Reigns Chaos, and More! (2026)

Get ready for a wild ride as we dive into the world of WWE Raw and the intense action that went down in Boston on March 23rd, 2026. This edition of Raw had it all - from unexpected victories to heated rivalries and some truly shocking moments. Let's dive right in and explore the highlights, with my personal take on the night's events.

The Rise of Oba Femi

One of the most intriguing storylines of the night was the continued dominance of Oba Femi over Brock Lesnar. Personally, I think this is a fascinating development. Lesnar, a legendary figure in WWE, has been bested by Femi for two weeks in a row, and it's a testament to the rising star's skill and charisma. What makes this particularly fascinating is the audacity of Femi's entrance, with Lesnar and his manager, Paul Heyman, retreating to the back, seemingly intimidated. This raises a deeper question about the changing dynamics in WWE and the potential rise of new, younger talent.

The Usos and Logan Paul: A Feuding Alliance

The Usos, a well-established tag team, faced off against Logan Paul and Austin Theory of The Vision in a non-title match. What many people don't realize is that this match had an underlying tension, with LA Knight accusing Jey Uso of sounding like Roman Reigns. This adds an interesting layer to the match, as it hints at potential dissension within the Usos' ranks. The match itself was intense, with Jey Uso using brass knuckles to cause a disqualification. It will be interesting to see how this alliance between The Usos and Logan Paul evolves, especially with the potential for a street fight for the Tag Team Championship next week.

High-Flying Action and Backstage Drama

Je'Von Evans and Grayson Waller put on an incredible display of high-flying moves, with Evans pulling off an insane dive that had the crowd on the edge of their seats. However, the match also showcased the growing tension between Evans and his partner, Kofi Kingston. This backstage drama adds an extra layer of intrigue to their partnership. Meanwhile, Paul Heyman, involved in multiple feuds, addressed Seth Rollins, leading to a surprising turn of events with police officers appearing and taking Rollins away in handcuffs. Heyman's ability to create chaos and stir up drama is a testament to his skill as a manager and a villainous character.

Women's Division Showcase

The women's division also delivered some exciting moments. Bayley and Lyra Valkyria defeated the Kabuki Warriors in a fast-paced match, with Lyra hitting the Nightwing for the pinfall victory. This win sets up a title match against Nia Jax and Lash Legend next week at MSG. Additionally, Asuka and Kairi Sane's loss led to an interesting development with Iyo Sky offering to help Kairi, only to be challenged by Raquel Rodriguez. The women's division is heating up, and these matches showcase the depth of talent and the potential for compelling storylines.

Intercontinental Championship and Surprising Interference

The Intercontinental Championship match between Penta and Dominik Mysterio was a thrilling affair, with Penta retaining his title. What makes this match especially intriguing is the interference from Finn Balor, who attacked Dominik after the match. This raises questions about Balor's motives and his potential involvement in the title picture. The addition of JD McDonagh, who distracted Penta, adds another layer of complexity to the storyline. It will be interesting to see how these characters' paths continue to intersect.

Punk vs. Reigns: A War of Words and Actions

The highly anticipated match between CM Punk and Roman Reigns ended in a brutal assault, with Reigns and Jey Uso ganging up on Punk. Punk's comments about Reigns' appearance and age added fuel to the fire. This match showcased the intense rivalry between these two icons and left fans wanting more. The fact that Punk was laughing as the show went off the air adds an air of mystery and anticipation for their future encounters.

Conclusion

WWE Raw in Boston delivered an action-packed show with a perfect blend of in-ring action and compelling storylines. The rise of Oba Femi, the evolving alliances and rivalries, and the depth of talent in the women's division all contribute to a rich and engaging narrative. As we head towards WrestleMania, the stage is set for some truly epic confrontations. The night's events prove that WWE is a master at building anticipation and delivering memorable moments that keep fans invested and eager for more.