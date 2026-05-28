WWE NXT Review: April 28th - New Stars, Title Matches, and Surprises! (2026)

In the aftermath of WrestleMania and NXT Revenge, the April 28th edition of WWE NXT was a pivotal moment in the brand's evolution. The show was a showcase of new talent, but also a reminder of the challenges facing the brand as it navigates the post-call-up era. The North American Championship match between Myles Borne and Saquon Shugars was a highlight, but it also exposed some of the issues plaguing the brand. While Borne emerged victorious, the finish was a downer, as it made little sense and further hurt DarkState's credibility. The post-match was a good way to quickly showcase two new stars, but the rushed opportunity for Shugars, who has extremely limited singles experience, was a missed opportunity. In my opinion, the real story of the night was the debut of Mr. England Tristan Angel, who warned Borne that he was here to make a statement. This sets the stage for a potential rivalry between the two, which could be a turning point for the brand. Tony D'Angelo's segment with EVIL and Will Kroos was a bloated affair, mirroring the post-match interruptions for Borne. The approach of throwing a bunch of wrestlers at the screen does not work, and the more NXT repeats itself, the less impact each appearance will have. The show started with a highlight reel of NXT Revenge, and a video from earlier in the day sowed Robert Stone talking with Shawn Michaels and Matt Bloom about challenging this roster to breakout. This sets the stage for the future of the brand, and it will be interesting to see who amongst the new crop will be the next Trick Williams or Oba Femi. Overall, the April 28th edition of WWE NXT was a mixed bag. While there were some highlights, such as the debut of Mr. England Tristan Angel and the North American Championship match, there were also some low points, such as the bloated segment with Tony D'Angelo and EVIL. The brand is in a transition phase, and it will be interesting to see how it navigates the challenges ahead. Personally, I think that the future of NXT lies in its ability to develop new talent and create compelling storylines. The brand has a wealth of potential, and it will be fascinating to see how it unfolds in the coming months.
WWE NXT Review: April 28th - New Stars, Title Matches, and Surprises! (2026)
References
- https://bleacherreport.com/articles/25423428-wwe-nxt-results-winners-live-grades-reaction-highlights-april-28
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