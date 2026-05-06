WWE NXT Champ Jacy Jayne Ready for Main Roster Call-Up? | Stand & Deliver Preview (2026)

Jacy Jayne, the reigning WWE NXT women's champion, is poised to make a significant impact on the main roster, following in the footsteps of her predecessor, Stephanie Vaquer. With a stellar year under her belt, including becoming a two-time champion within a year, Jayne's prowess is undeniable. Her current reign has lasted over 135 days, and she's set to defend her title in a triple-threat match at Stand & Deliver against Kendal Grey and Lola Vice.

Jayne's journey to this point has been a testament to her resilience and growth. She's been a staple of the NXT roster for about five years, and her brief appearances on the main roster in 2022 and her Royal Rumble debut in January 2026 have only fueled her determination. In a recent interview, she candidly admitted that a few years ago, she might not have been ready for the main roster, but now, she feels as prepared as ever.

"I feel now, I’m ready," she said. "I know I can stand in the ring with anybody. I’m not intimidated. I can go with the best. So, I’m ready. Whenever they decide I’m ready, I’m going to be there, and I’m gonna take a spot and all of them should be ready."

Jayne's confidence is not just bravado. Her performance in NXT has been nothing short of exceptional, and her ability to adapt and grow has been a key factor in her success. She understands that the transition to the main roster is a delicate process, and her patience and dedication have paid off.

"I’ve been in NXT for about five years now," Jayne said. "I feel like if I got called up two or three years ago, it wouldn’t have ended well. I would have been gone by now. Everybody always loves to say that they’re ready and in reality, you’re not ready. It takes time to develop. It takes time to get confident and know your craft."

As Jayne prepares for Stand & Deliver, the anticipation is palpable. Her presence on the NXT roster has been a beacon of talent and potential, and her call-up to the main roster would be a significant step in her career. With her current momentum and the support of the NXT community, Jayne is poised to make a lasting impact on the women's division on Raw and SmackDown.

In my opinion, Jacy Jayne is a force to be reckoned with in the world of professional wrestling. Her ability to rise to the challenge and her unwavering dedication to her craft make her a standout performer. As she continues to dominate NXT, the question remains: when will the call-up to the main roster come? The answer, I believe, lies in her continued excellence and the recognition of her talent by the WWE.