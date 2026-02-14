WWE Live Results: Cody Rhodes vs Drew McIntyre in Steel Cage Match - Bridgeport CT 1/4 (2026)

Get ready for an action-packed recap of the WWE's live event in Bridgeport, CT! The night was filled with intense matches and unexpected outcomes, leaving fans on the edge of their seats.

On January 4th, WWE took over Total Mortgage Arena, and the results were nothing short of thrilling. Here's a breakdown of the evening's matches:

WWE United States Championship : Carmelo Hayes successfully defended his title against The Miz. A tough battle, but Hayes proved his dominance.

: Carmelo Hayes successfully defended his title against The Miz. A tough battle, but Hayes proved his dominance. Gunther vs. Sami Zayn : Gunther emerged victorious in this highly anticipated match, showcasing his impressive skills.

: Gunther emerged victorious in this highly anticipated match, showcasing his impressive skills. AJ Styles & Dragon Lee vs. New Day : Styles and Lee teamed up to defeat Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, leaving the crowd in awe of their teamwork.

: Styles and Lee teamed up to defeat Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, leaving the crowd in awe of their teamwork. The Wyatt Sicks vs. MFT : This chaotic match saw Dexter Lumis, Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy, and Uncle Howdy defeat their opponents, showcasing the power of their alliance.

: This chaotic match saw Dexter Lumis, Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy, and Uncle Howdy defeat their opponents, showcasing the power of their alliance. IYO SKY vs. Raquel Rodriguez : IYO SKY claimed victory in a closely fought battle, solidifying her position in the women's division.

: IYO SKY claimed victory in a closely fought battle, solidifying her position in the women's division. WWE Women's Championship : Jade Cargill retained her title against Bayley, delivering an impressive performance.

: Jade Cargill retained her title against Bayley, delivering an impressive performance. The Vision vs. War Raiders : Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, known as The Vision, defeated Erik and Ivar, solidifying their dominance in the tag team division.

: Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, known as The Vision, defeated Erik and Ivar, solidifying their dominance in the tag team division. Undisputed WWE Championship - Steel Cage: In the main event, Cody Rhodes, the champion, faced off against Drew McIntyre in a brutal cage match. Rhodes emerged victorious, but the controversy surrounding this match is worth discussing. Here's where it gets interesting...

The WWE live event in Bridgeport delivered an unforgettable night of wrestling. But what do you think about the outcome of the main event? Was it a fair result, or did McIntyre deserve a different fate? Share your thoughts in the comments, and let's spark a friendly debate!