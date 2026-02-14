WWE Live Results: Cody Rhodes vs Drew McIntyre in Steel Cage Match - Bridgeport CT 1/4 (2026)

Get ready for an action-packed recap of the WWE's live event in Bridgeport, CT! The night was filled with intense matches and unexpected outcomes, leaving fans on the edge of their seats.

On January 4th, WWE took over Total Mortgage Arena, and the results were nothing short of thrilling. Here's a breakdown of the evening's matches:

  • WWE United States Championship: Carmelo Hayes successfully defended his title against The Miz. A tough battle, but Hayes proved his dominance.
  • Gunther vs. Sami Zayn: Gunther emerged victorious in this highly anticipated match, showcasing his impressive skills.
  • AJ Styles & Dragon Lee vs. New Day: Styles and Lee teamed up to defeat Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, leaving the crowd in awe of their teamwork.
  • The Wyatt Sicks vs. MFT: This chaotic match saw Dexter Lumis, Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy, and Uncle Howdy defeat their opponents, showcasing the power of their alliance.
  • IYO SKY vs. Raquel Rodriguez: IYO SKY claimed victory in a closely fought battle, solidifying her position in the women's division.
  • WWE Women's Championship: Jade Cargill retained her title against Bayley, delivering an impressive performance.
  • The Vision vs. War Raiders: Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, known as The Vision, defeated Erik and Ivar, solidifying their dominance in the tag team division.
  • Undisputed WWE Championship - Steel Cage: In the main event, Cody Rhodes, the champion, faced off against Drew McIntyre in a brutal cage match. Rhodes emerged victorious, but the controversy surrounding this match is worth discussing. Here's where it gets interesting...

The WWE live event in Bridgeport delivered an unforgettable night of wrestling. But what do you think about the outcome of the main event? Was it a fair result, or did McIntyre deserve a different fate? Share your thoughts in the comments, and let's spark a friendly debate!

WWE Live Results: Cody Rhodes vs Drew McIntyre in Steel Cage Match - Bridgeport CT 1/4 (2026)

References

Top Articles
Bournemouth's Last-Minute Heroics: Reds Crumble in Dramatic 3-2 Loss
Wrexham's Last-Gasp Heroics: A Dramatic Comeback at Loftus Road
Unveiling the Mystery: Japan's Snow Monsters and Their Ancient Origins
Latest Posts
EXPOSED: Neo-Nazi Plot to Kidnap Australian PM & Target Mosques - Police Raids & Online Extremism
PM Modi's Message to 61,000 New Recruits: Revolutionize Govt Offices!
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Maia Crooks Jr

Last Updated:

Views: 6035

Rating: 4.2 / 5 (43 voted)

Reviews: 82% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Maia Crooks Jr

Birthday: 1997-09-21

Address: 93119 Joseph Street, Peggyfurt, NC 11582

Phone: +2983088926881

Job: Principal Design Liaison

Hobby: Web surfing, Skiing, role-playing games, Sketching, Polo, Sewing, Genealogy

Introduction: My name is Maia Crooks Jr, I am a homely, joyous, shiny, successful, hilarious, thoughtful, joyous person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.