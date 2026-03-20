WWE Honors AJ Styles: Tribute Show on Raw in Atlanta - What to Expect! (2026)

Startling tribute planned: WWE will honor AJ Styles on next week’s Raw in Atlanta, giving fans a closer look at a career that has left a lasting mark on the ring.

Here’s what we know from the reporting around the event: Styles recently competed in a retirement match and was defeated by GUNTHER at the Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia late last month. After initially leaving his gloves in the ring, Styles returned to grab them again before heading backstage. He later explained that the decision to keep his gloves on was sparked by the realization that another wrestling match could still be in his future, even if the timing remains uncertain.

The big question on everyone’s mind is: when, or if, Styles will step back into the squared circle. Some reports suggest his WWE future remains in flux and that negotiations are ongoing, while others hint that the Royal Rumble could mark a temporary pause rather than a definitive end to his in-ring career.

In the meantime, WWE is scheduling the Atlanta tribute to celebrate Styles’ storied career and impact on the sport. The announced message signals a formal recognition of one of wrestling’s all-time greats, but details about what the tribute will include are still to be revealed.

What will the tribute entail remains to be seen, and fans will likely learn more when the show airs. Are you ready to see how WWE will honor Styles, and what this might mean for his long-term future in wrestling? Share your thoughts in the comments and join the discussion.