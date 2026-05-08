WWE Executive Bruce Pritchard's Take on Match Card Length: 'Less is More' (2026)

Are WWE's Shorter Premium Live Events (PLEs) a Game-Changer or a Missed Opportunity?

WWE executive Bruce Pritchard recently sparked a fascinating debate about the future of wrestling events. In a candid discussion on the Something to Wrestle podcast, Pritchard argued that less is more when it comes to match cards, suggesting that four to five matches per PLE create a better fan experience than the traditional ten-match format. But here's where it gets controversial: is this streamlined approach a smart adaptation to modern viewing habits, or does it risk diluting the magic of live wrestling?

"I’ve gone back and watched ten-match cards, and it’s just hard to stay engaged," Pritchard admitted. "By the end of the night, you’re likely to only remember the main event. That incredible angle in the third match? Forgotten. That show-stealing bout in the middle? Lost in the shuffle. With so much content, even the best moments can get overshadowed." Pritchard believes shorter cards allow each match to shine, ensuring fans walk away with more memorable moments.

And this is the part most people miss: the shift from pay-per-view (PPV) to streaming has fundamentally changed the economics of PLEs. Wrestlers no longer rely on PPV buys for their paychecks, freeing WWE to prioritize quality over quantity. "The pressure to cram as many wrestlers as possible onto a card is gone," Pritchard explained. "With streaming, there’s no time allotment, and fans don’t want to sit through a four-hour marathon. Three hours is the sweet spot."

But here’s the kicker: this new model raises questions about opportunity. With fewer matches per event, how do rising stars get their "WrestleMania moment"? Pritchard acknowledges the challenge but points to the expanded WWE landscape. "There’s more territory now," he said. "Weekly television shows like Raw and SmackDown are just as valuable as PLEs, thanks to lucrative rights fees. Every time a wrestler appears on screen, it’s an opportunity to make an impact."

WWE’s current programming lineup supports this strategy. With Raw on Netflix (2.5 hours), SmackDown on USA (3 hours), and quarterly Saturday Night’s Main Event on Peacock, wrestlers have more platforms than ever to showcase their talent. Add in PLEs on ESPN Unlimited, and it’s clear that WWE is betting on a multi-platform approach to keep fans engaged.

But is this enough? While shorter PLEs may enhance the viewing experience, some fans argue that they diminish the grandeur of live events. Does the focus on brevity risk losing the epic, anything-can-happen feel of traditional wrestling cards? And what does this mean for the next generation of superstars vying for their big break?

Pritchard’s philosophy is undeniably forward-thinking, but it’s not without its critics. As WWE continues to evolve, one thing is certain: the debate over the perfect PLE structure is far from over. What do you think? Are shorter, more focused events the future of wrestling, or is there still a place for the marathon cards of old? Let us know in the comments—we want to hear your take!