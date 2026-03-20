WWE Creative Team Shakeup: The Inside Story (2026)

WWE's Creative Team: A Subtle Shift with Potential Impact

WWE's creative team is undergoing a subtle transformation, and it's all happening as the blue brand gears up for a busier schedule in 2026. The backstage news is buzzing with this development, but let's unravel the details.

Paul Levesque, the powerhouse behind the scenes, remains the key decision-maker for all televised content. However, the dynamic duo of Bruce Prichard and Ed Koskey, who contribute to creative decisions, also manage the distribution of information across the company. This is where it gets interesting: Ryan Ward has stepped up to handle all creative pitches to Levesque, and he's been pulling extra weight for SmackDown lately.

This restructuring comes after reported issues with SmackDown's creative direction, which are now said to be resolved. In this reshuffle, Ryan Ward got a slight promotion, while co-head writers John Swikata and Bryan 'Road Dogg' James took a minor step back. Meanwhile, Jonathan Baeckstrom and Alexandra Williams continue to lead the writing team for Raw, joined by the experienced William Regal and Michael Hayes.

According to Dave Meltzer's report, the creative hierarchy remains largely unchanged, except for the adjustments mentioned above. But here's where it gets controversial—is this minor shakeup enough to address the creative challenges? Only time will tell if this subtle shift will significantly impact the show's quality.

This creative realignment coincides with a significant change in the show's duration on the USA Network. WWE SmackDown has reverted to a three-hour format, starting with the January 2, 2026, episode from Buffalo, New York, echoing the format from the first half of 2025.

As of now, SmackDown is expected to maintain this extended format for about half of the upcoming year.

About the Reporter:

Andrew Ravens, a seasoned journalist at WrestlingNews.co, brings you the inside scoop from the world of professional wrestling. Based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, he specializes in daily wrestling news, particularly focusing on WWE and AEW. With years of experience since 2013, Andrew has become a pro wrestling encyclopedia. His expertise goes beyond basic news; he's a beat writer who immerses himself in the ongoing narratives of wrestling companies. Andrew's skills include delivering play-by-play event coverage, allowing fans to relive the excitement even if they can't watch live. He also transcribes interviews, ensuring every word is accurately conveyed to readers. Dedicated to his craft, Andrew is a regular at major wrestling events, providing live coverage. Feel free to reach out to him at ravenstarmedia21@gmail.com for any wrestling-related news or inquiries.