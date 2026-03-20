WWE Creative Team Shakeup: The Inside Story (2026)

WWE's Creative Team: A Subtle Shift with Potential Impact

WWE's creative team is undergoing a subtle transformation, and it's all happening as the blue brand gears up for a busier schedule in 2026. The backstage news is buzzing with this development, but let's unravel the details.

Paul Levesque, the powerhouse behind the scenes, remains the key decision-maker for all televised content. However, the dynamic duo of Bruce Prichard and Ed Koskey, who contribute to creative decisions, also manage the distribution of information across the company. This is where it gets interesting: Ryan Ward has stepped up to handle all creative pitches to Levesque, and he's been pulling extra weight for SmackDown lately.

See Also
YouTuber BDE Signs Full-Time Deal with TNA WrestlingWWE Live Results: Cody Rhodes vs Drew McIntyre in Steel Cage Match - Bridgeport CT 1/4Tyson Fury's Boxing Comeback in 2026: Will He Face Joshua or Usyk?UFC 2026: The Dream Fights We Want to See

This restructuring comes after reported issues with SmackDown's creative direction, which are now said to be resolved. In this reshuffle, Ryan Ward got a slight promotion, while co-head writers John Swikata and Bryan 'Road Dogg' James took a minor step back. Meanwhile, Jonathan Baeckstrom and Alexandra Williams continue to lead the writing team for Raw, joined by the experienced William Regal and Michael Hayes.

According to Dave Meltzer's report, the creative hierarchy remains largely unchanged, except for the adjustments mentioned above. But here's where it gets controversial—is this minor shakeup enough to address the creative challenges? Only time will tell if this subtle shift will significantly impact the show's quality.

See Also
Tyson Fury's Shocking Comeback: A New Chapter in Boxing History

This creative realignment coincides with a significant change in the show's duration on the USA Network. WWE SmackDown has reverted to a three-hour format, starting with the January 2, 2026, episode from Buffalo, New York, echoing the format from the first half of 2025.

As of now, SmackDown is expected to maintain this extended format for about half of the upcoming year.

About the Reporter:
Andrew Ravens, a seasoned journalist at WrestlingNews.co, brings you the inside scoop from the world of professional wrestling. Based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, he specializes in daily wrestling news, particularly focusing on WWE and AEW. With years of experience since 2013, Andrew has become a pro wrestling encyclopedia. His expertise goes beyond basic news; he's a beat writer who immerses himself in the ongoing narratives of wrestling companies. Andrew's skills include delivering play-by-play event coverage, allowing fans to relive the excitement even if they can't watch live. He also transcribes interviews, ensuring every word is accurately conveyed to readers. Dedicated to his craft, Andrew is a regular at major wrestling events, providing live coverage. Feel free to reach out to him at ravenstarmedia21@gmail.com for any wrestling-related news or inquiries.

WWE Creative Team Shakeup: The Inside Story (2026)

References

Top Articles
NFL Hall of Fame Controversy: Belichick's Snub and the Flawed Induction Process
Vancouver Island's Fastest EV Chargers Open in Nanaimo
Mum Scammed Out of £250k by Fake Celebrities: Romance Scam Alert!
Latest Posts
Remco Evenepoel's Unstoppable Performance: Back-to-Back Wins at Challenge Mallorca
Auburn's Defensive Edge: Transfer Portal Impact
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Stevie Stamm

Last Updated:

Views: 6328

Rating: 5 / 5 (60 voted)

Reviews: 91% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Stevie Stamm

Birthday: 1996-06-22

Address: Apt. 419 4200 Sipes Estate, East Delmerview, WY 05617

Phone: +342332224300

Job: Future Advertising Analyst

Hobby: Leather crafting, Puzzles, Leather crafting, scrapbook, Urban exploration, Cabaret, Skateboarding

Introduction: My name is Stevie Stamm, I am a colorful, sparkling, splendid, vast, open, hilarious, tender person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.