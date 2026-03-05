WWE Classics Move to Netflix: Full List of Classic Events! (2026)

Get ready, wrestling fans—WWE’s classic content is making a big move, and it’s heading straight to Netflix! But here’s where it gets exciting: this shift isn’t just about nostalgia; it’s part of a larger strategy that could change how we watch wrestling forever. As WWE’s domestic streaming partnership with Peacock winds down, a treasure trove of archival events is starting to pop up in Netflix’s ‘Coming Soon’ section, leaving fans buzzing with anticipation.

Netflix has already teased a lineup of classic WWE events in its ‘Coming This Week’ preview, and the list is a dream come true for longtime fans. Here’s a glimpse of what’s on the horizon:

WWE No Mercy

The Great American Bash

Breaking Point

Greatest Royal Rumble

Invasion

St. Valentine’s Day Massacre

The Wrestling Classic

Breakdown: In Your House

December to Dismember 2006

Capital Carnage

Bash in Berlin

Rock Bottom

One Night Only

Great Balls of Fire

Capital Punishment

This Tuesday in Texas

And this is the part most people miss: while Netflix is becoming the go-to spot for classic WWE content and new episodes of Raw, Peacock will still hold onto Saturday Night’s Main Event. It’s a split that raises questions about the future of WWE’s streaming landscape—will fans eventually need multiple subscriptions to catch everything?

During the UBS Global Media and Communications Conference, TKO President and COO Mark Shapiro shed some light on the situation. He revealed that WWE is working on a non-exclusive deal for its archival library, meaning the content could end up scattered across different platforms. Here’s the controversial part: Shapiro hinted that this approach prioritizes brand exposure over locking into a single, potentially more lucrative, provider. Is this a smart move, or could it alienate fans? Let us know what you think in the comments!

Shapiro also addressed the future of NXT Premium Live Events, noting that TKO is in no rush to finalize a deal. He emphasized a ‘deliberate and thoughtful’ approach, leaving fans wondering when and where NXT’s big events will land.

But the biggest shakeup is yet to come: in a groundbreaking $1.6 billion deal announced in August 2025, WWE confirmed that ESPN will become the exclusive U.S. home for all main roster Premium Live Events (PLEs) starting in 2026. This includes marquee events like WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, and SummerSlam. Shapiro framed the ESPN partnership as a strategic play to maximize reach, even if it meant turning down higher financial offers. Bold move, right? Is ESPN the right choice, or should WWE have gone with a platform more focused on wrestling? Weigh in below!

This shift marks the latest evolution in WWE’s decades-long journey to dominate content distribution. Let’s take a quick trip down memory lane:

WWE 24/7 (2004–2009): A Video On Demand service through cable providers, laying the groundwork for future streaming.

A Video On Demand service through cable providers, laying the groundwork for future streaming. WWE Network (2014–2021): WWE’s first direct-to-consumer platform, giving fans unprecedented access to content.

WWE’s first direct-to-consumer platform, giving fans unprecedented access to content. Peacock (2021–2025): A licensing era that moved the U.S. library and PLEs to NBCUniversal’s service.

A licensing era that moved the U.S. library and PLEs to NBCUniversal’s service. Netflix & ESPN (2026–Present): A multi-platform model that splits flagship programming between Netflix and major PLEs on ESPN.

For fans craving even more classic content, the official WWE Vault and WCW Vault YouTube channels remain treasure troves of matches and full episodes. But the real question is: with WWE’s content spread across so many platforms, will fans embrace the change, or will it feel like a royal rumble of confusion? Share your thoughts—we’re all ears!