WWE & AEW Rumors 2026: Sami Zayn Title Push, The Rock’s Daughter Leaves WWE, Copeland Return & More! (2026)

Get ready for the hottest wrestling rumors of the day! We're diving into the world of professional wrestling, where speculation and gossip are as exciting as the matches themselves. Today, we've got a juicy lineup of rumors that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

The Sami Zayn Conundrum: A Title Push or a Lost Opportunity?

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Sami Zayn was pushing hard to win the WWE Championship match against Drew McIntyre at the Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia. There was an intense internal debate about the outcome, with discussions continuing right up until the day of the show. Ultimately, Triple H decided that Zayn would lose, but why? This decision has sparked controversy and left fans wondering about the future of Zayn's career.

The McIntyre-Zayn Match: A Strategic Move?

One source revealed that the McIntyre vs. Zayn match was originally scheduled as the second match on the Royal Rumble card. However, it was strategically moved to the third spot, even though it was known that it might not receive the same level of reaction. The reason? It was strategically placed after AJ Styles' retirement match, which was expected to be a huge draw.

Roman Reigns: The Current Biggest Star?

The Observer claims that despite Cody Rhodes being the biggest full-time star in WWE, the company views Roman Reigns as the current biggest star of all. This assertion has sparked debates among fans, with many questioning the criteria for such a title.

The IInspiration's Future: AEW or TNA?

There's been a lot of talk about the potential signing of The IInspiration (formerly known as The IIconics in WWE) by AEW. After Jessica McKay and Cassie Lee dropped the TNA Knockouts tag team championship on Impact's AMC debut and left the promotion, speculation has been rife. Could we see them join forces with AEW soon?

Adam Copeland's Return: A Wild Card Team?

With Adam Copeland having wrapped up filming for his TV show, there's speculation that he might make a comeback to AEW Dynamite next week. The rumor suggests he could team up with Christian Cage as a wild card team to face the Young Bucks and The Rascalz in a number one contender bout for the tag team titles against FTR.

Sol Ruca's Questionable Spot: A Missed Opportunity?

Fightful Select reports that NXT star Sol Ruca questioned the logic of a spot in the women's Royal Rumble match where she attempted a Sol Snatcher to the outside. This has left fans wondering if there could have been a better outcome for this talented wrestler.

The Rock's Daughter Leaves WWE: A Contract Dispute?

Wrestling Observer Live's Bryan Alvarez revealed that one of the big reasons why The Rock's daughter, Ava, left WWE was due to a lowball contract offer. This has happened with other NXT stars who also decided to leave when WWE refused to offer them a raise.

Seth Rollins' Return: On Track for WrestleMania 42?

Dave Meltzer from F4WOnline mentioned that WWE believes Seth Rollins will be able to return in time for a singles match against Bron Breakker at WrestleMania 42. This match is confirmed to be on the card in Las Vegas, and fans are eagerly awaiting Rollins' comeback.

The Mystery Masked Man: Grayson Waller or Someone Else?

Regarding the identity of the mysterious masked man who attacked Breakker at Royal Rumble, Meltzer says most of the talk centers on Grayson Waller. However, this rumor has neither been confirmed nor denied. Meltzer adds that there's no reason to believe that Waller will be the one revealed when the time comes, leaving fans to speculate further.

These rumors are sure to spark debates and discussions among wrestling enthusiasts. What are your thoughts on these developments? Feel free to share your opinions and insights in the comments section below. Remember, these are just rumors, so take them with a pinch of salt!