Two World War II bombs, discovered in Devon, have been safely removed and destroyed, allowing residents to return home. The German bombs were found in Exmouth Marina and a building site in Plymouth's Millbay area on Wednesday afternoon. Approximately 2,500 properties within a 600m (1,312ft) cordon in Exmouth were evacuated, but residents were permitted to return at 06:30 GMT after the bomb was relocated to the sea and detonated at 08:13. In Plymouth, residents were evacuated between 11:00 and 03:00 while the bomb was transported to the sea and detonated. The decision to move the bombs was made after an examination using specialist X-ray equipment on Thursday, with the identification of the fuse type being crucial to prevent accidental detonation during transportation. Col. Darren Fisher, commander of the 29 Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group, emphasized the complexity of the task due to the devices' condition and positioning. The authorities expressed gratitude to the residents for their patience and cooperation during this challenging operation, acknowledging the inconvenience of being asked to leave their homes at short notice, especially at night. The East Devon District Council and Plymouth City Council praised the residents' cooperation and the efforts of their partner organizations in ensuring the safety and well-being of the community throughout the operation.
WW2 Bombs Discovered and Safely Detonated in Exmouth and Plymouth | Devon Emergency Response (2026)
References
- https://www.theguardian.com/business/2026/jan/18/royal-navy-shipbuilder-liberty-steel-dalzell-gupta
- https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cn4087vzzego
- https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cwygpg281dno
- https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c3r14ew7xj3o
- https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c4gwx2271xzo
- https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/2162429/m6-birmingham-crash-live-police-shut-off-busy-motorway-after-serious-collision
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