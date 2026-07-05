WVU's Thrilling Overtime Win: Rapid Reactions and Highlights (2026)

The West Virginia Mountaineers' thrilling overtime victory over Stanford in the Crown Opener was a rollercoaster of emotions, leaving fans and analysts alike with a lot to unpack. This game showcased the team's resilience and the importance of every second on the clock, especially in the final moments.

The Missed Opportunity:

Personally, I think the initial reaction to the loss was a missed opportunity for a positive shift in the program's trajectory. Despite leading for most of the game, the Mountaineers' collapse in the final minutes was a stark reminder of the team's inconsistencies. The sentiment of 'move on' is understandable, but a win could have provided a much-needed boost in morale and momentum, especially with the season winding down.

Defensive Struggles and Selfish Play:

The game exposed the same old issues: defensive lapses and selfish play. The team's inability to maintain a consistent defensive effort, especially during crucial stretches, is a recurring theme. Honor Huff's performance was a prime example of selfish play, as he tried to force shots early on, only to become a key player in the comeback with clutch free throws and scoring in overtime.

Positive Notes:

Despite the overall performance, there were some bright spots. DJ Thomas and Morris Ugusuk, the only two eligible players in the rotation, stood out for their contributions. Thomas, in particular, was a difference-maker in the first half, providing crucial scoring and positive floor presence. However, his limited playing time in the second half and overtime raises questions about the coaching staff's strategy.

Coaching Conundrums:

The rotations and decision-making of Ross Hodge and his staff were intriguing. The sudden benching of Thomas and Ugusuk in the second half, only to bring them back for the final moments, suggests a tactical approach that may not have been fully justified. The lack of clarity around these decisions adds to the mystery of the game's outcome.

Stanford's Missteps:

Stanford's poor decision-making and fouls in the final minutes were a significant factor in the Mountaineers' win. The team's inability to close out the game was a testament to the pressure and intensity of the moment. It's frustrating for fans to witness, but it also highlights the competitive nature of the sport.

Looking Forward:

The Mountaineers' win provides a glimmer of hope, but it also underscores the need for consistent performance. The team must build on this momentum and address the underlying issues to make a meaningful run in the tournament. The coaching staff's strategic choices and player rotations will be crucial in shaping the team's future success.