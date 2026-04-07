Wuthering Heights: A Wild & Weird Valentine's Day Movie Review (2026)

Forget everything you know about romantic dramas—Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights isn’t just a film, it’s a full-blown emotional hurricane. But here’s the twist that’s dividing critics: is this a genius reimagining of Brontë’s gothic tragedy, or a Valentine’s Day experiment gone too far?\n\nThe Snapshot:\nOscar-winning provocateur Emerald Fennell (of Promising Young Woman infamy) turns Emily Brontë’s 1847 masterpiece inside-out, delivering a visually hypnotic, emotionally chaotic love story that’s equal parts passion project and polarizing puzzle.\n\nRating: 6/10\nRating Info: 14A, 2h 16m – Romance/Drama\nCast: Margot Robbie (Catherine), Jacob Elordi (Heathcliff), Hong Chau, Shazad Latif, Alison Oliver, Martin Clunes\nWhere to Watch: Film.Ca Cinemas (http://film.ca/), 5 Drive-In, Cineplex Winston Churchill & VIP, Cineplex Oakville & VIP\n\nLet’s cut to the chase: Emily Brontë probably wouldn’t recognize her own novel in this neon-drenched fever dream of a movie. And that’s exactly the point. Fennell’s adaptation isn’t just a modern twist—it’s a full-scale demolition derby that rebuilds the story from the ashes, complete with brutal beauty and unsettling charm.\n\nThe Good, The Weird, and The Controversial:\nFirst, the spectacle: Picture Catherine’s wardrobe as a collision between Victorian corsets and dystopian streetwear, all against Yorkshire moors that look like they were airbrushed by Tim Burton. Cinematographer Linus Sandgren (La La Land) turns every frame into a painting soaked in longing and dread. But here’s where it gets controversial… Fennell chooses to amplify the novel’s darkest impulses, making Heathcliff and Catherine’s relationship feel less like tragic romance and more like a psychological cage match. Their chemistry? Electric, volatile, and intentionally uncomfortable.\n\nFor book purists: Strap in. This version takes dramatic liberties like it’s auditioning for a spot in the Adaptation Rebellion Hall of Fame. The core remains—two souls destroying everything around them through obsessive love—but Fennell adds a modern sheen that’ll make your jaw drop. Think of it as Gone With the Wind meets American Psycho.\n\nWhy It Works (And Why It Might Not):\nFennell’s signature style—dark humor meets razor-sharp social critique—shines through, especially in scenes that juxtapose grotesque humor against tender moments. But here’s the part most people miss: By leaning into the characters’ cruelty and stripping away Brontë’s gothic melancholy, the film risks alienating audiences craving a traditional love story. This isn’t your grandmother’s Wuthering Heights; it’s a jagged meditation on how toxic relationships masquerade as passion.\n\nThe Verdict:\nIs this the bold evolution of literary adaptations we’ve been waiting for? Or is it a case of style over substance dressed up as “edgy filmmaking”? The answer depends on whether you can embrace discomfort as the new romance. While Fennell’s vision dazzles technically, its emotional coldness might leave you questioning if love stories should ever feel this much like a horror movie.\n\nFinal Thought (With A Hook):\nSo here’s the question you’ll be chewing on after the credits roll: Does Fennell’s unflinching lens expose the truth behind Brontë’s tale, or does it just sensationalize tragedy? Drop your hot takes in the comments—because if there’s one thing this film proves, it’s that love (and cinema) thrives on debate.
Wuthering Heights: A Wild & Weird Valentine's Day Movie Review (2026)
References
- https://www.news.com.au/entertainment/celebrity-life/stars-slammed-over-disgusting-charli-xcx-podcast-interview/news-story/43fd559cd08be3c4bc3c3d73580557a2
- https://www.comingsoon.net/movies/news/2092193-she-hulk-tatiana-maslany-addresses-avengers-casting-rumors-mcu-return
- https://www.cbc.ca/news/entertainment/robert-duvall-actor-dead-9.7092488
- https://dailyhive.com/vancouver/heated-rivalry-fans-bc-childrens-hospital-fundraiser-hudson-williams
- https://www.baytoday.ca/local-news/movie-review-fennells-wuthering-heights-is-a-weird-and-wild-valentine-11890151
- https://www.thelist.com/2100858/annie-guthrie-husband-tommaso-cioni-marriage-everything-we-know/
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