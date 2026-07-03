Wurlitzer Officially Endorses Rhodes Plugin: Historic Electric Piano Collaboration Explained (2026)

In a move that’s sending waves through the music world, two titans of electric piano history have united in a partnership no one saw coming. Wurlitzer, the iconic reed-based electric piano brand, has officially endorsed the Rhodes plugin, now rebranded as Wurlitzer by Rhodes. This marks the first time Wurlitzer has formally backed a digital recreation of its legendary sound, making it a historic moment for both brands and music enthusiasts alike.

But here’s where it gets even more fascinating: Luise Wurlitzer, speaking for the Wurlitzer family, praised the collaboration, stating, ‘We are proud to see the Wurlitzer sound brought to life so beautifully by the Rhodes team. It is the most faithful recreation yet. Together, we’ve created what we believe is the finest Wurlitzer plug-in, one that truly captures the soul of the instrument.’ This endorsement isn’t just a stamp of approval—it’s a testament to the plugin’s ability to honor the rich heritage of both brands.

Originally launched last year as Rhodes Wurli, the plugin remains unchanged in its essence. It’s still the deeply musical recreation of the classic Wurlitzer sound, now with a name that reflects its official status. Built on the Rhodes Anthology engine, it features meticulous sampling, vintage-style controls, and 200A-inspired amp and speaker models. These elements combine to deliver the warm, dynamic character that made the original Wurlitzer a staple in soul, jazz, rock, and pop recordings for decades.

And this is the part most people miss: This collaboration is a rarity in music technology. Both Rhodes and Wurlitzer have shaped musical expression for over fifty years, yet Wurlitzer has never before endorsed a digital recreation of its electric pianos. This partnership isn’t just a milestone—it’s a bridge between the analog past and the digital future of music production.

The plugin is now available in VST, AU, and AAX formats through the official Rhodes Music store. For those curious to try before they buy, Rhodes offers a 14-day trial, allowing users to experience the officially endorsed Wurlitzer sound firsthand.

For Rhodes, this partnership builds on the momentum of their MK8 hardware instrument, which marked the brand’s return to manufacturing physical electric pianos rooted in Harold Rhodes’ original vision. By combining this hardware heritage with software now backed by Wurlitzer, Rhodes positions itself as a company that seamlessly blends electric piano history with modern production needs.

But here’s the controversial question: Does this collaboration set a new standard for digital instrument authenticity, or does it risk diluting the unique legacy of these iconic brands? Whether you’re a studio producer chasing vintage tones or a live performer seeking expressive sounds, both brands boldly claim this is the definitive Wurlitzer plugin. But what do you think? Is this the future of electric piano emulation, or is there something irreplaceable about the original hardware?

Visit Rhodes Music to learn more and join the conversation. And don’t forget to catch up on all the latest news here. This isn’t just a plugin—it’s a conversation about the past, present, and future of music technology. What’s your take?