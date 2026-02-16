WTA Ostrava Quarterfinal Predictions: Will Caty McNally Overpower Tamara Korpatsch? (2026)

Get ready for a thrilling WTA Ostrava quarterfinal showdown that promises to be nothing short of electrifying! With three Americans, including the former doubles partner of French Open champion Coco Gauff, Caty McNally, taking center stage, this is one tennis event you won’t want to miss. But here’s where it gets even more intriguing: Katie Boulter is also set to grace the court in the Czech Republic, adding an extra layer of excitement to the mix. At LWOT, we’re breaking down all four matches with our predictions—but we want to hear from you too! Who do you think will secure their spot in the next round?

Alycia Parks vs Katie Volynets: A Battle of Contrasting Styles

Head-to-head: Parks leads 2-0

This matchup couldn’t be more polarizing. On one side, you have Parks, whose powerhouse serve and groundstrokes dominate the court. On the other, Volynets brings her relentless grit and defensive prowess to the table. While Volynets’ solid return game gives her a fighting chance, her weaker serve and lack of offensive firepower could be her downfall. And this is the part most people miss: Parks’ consistency in their previous encounters makes her the favorite here. Will Volynets find a way to turn the tide, or will Parks secure her third consecutive win?

Prediction: Parks in 3

Katie Boulter vs Linda Fruhvirtova: A Turning Point in the Making?

Head-to-head: First meeting

Both players delivered standout performances in the previous round, with Boulter dismantling Viktorija Golubic 6-2 6-2 and Fruhvirtova cruising past Rebecca Sramkova 6-3 6-1. However, despite Fruhvirtova’s impressive form, Boulter seems poised to take this one. Here’s the controversial take: After a lackluster 2025, Boulter’s dominant win over Golubic felt like a turning point. Plus, Fruhvirtova has historically struggled against powerful hitters like Boulter. Can Fruhvirtova defy the odds, or will Boulter’s momentum carry her through?

Prediction: Boulter in 2

Diane Parry vs Nikola Bartunkova: A Clash of Unique Styles

Head-to-head: First meeting

Parry’s recent performance against Panna Udvardy, where she dropped just three games, was one of her best in the past year. Meanwhile, Bartunkova rides a wave of success, winning seven of her last eight matches, including victories over Belinda Bencic and Daria Kasatkina. But here’s the twist: Parry’s distinctive heavy topspin forehand and one-handed backhand could be the game-changer. If she maintains her high level of play, this matchup favors her. Will Bartunkova’s momentum stall, or can she overcome Parry’s unique style?

Prediction: Parry in 3

Caty McNally vs Tamara Korpatsch: A Test of Adaptability

Head-to-head: First meeting

Korpatsch showcased her rally dominance in her previous win over Emiliana Arango, but this matchup is a whole new ballgame. McNally’s superior serve, tactical variety, and willingness to attack the net make her a formidable opponent. Here’s the bold prediction: Korpatsch may struggle to adjust to McNally’s dynamic playstyle, giving McNally the edge. With Ostrava potentially being her best shot at a singles title in 2026, McNally has everything to play for. Can Korpatsch rise to the challenge, or will McNally’s versatility prove too much?

Prediction: McNally in 2

Main Photo Credit: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

Now, we want to hear from you! Which prediction do you agree with, and which one do you think is way off? Are there any upsets you’re anticipating? Drop your thoughts in the comments below—let’s spark some friendly debate!