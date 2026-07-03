WTA Madrid Day 2 Preview: Kalinina, Cocciaretto, and More Aim for Round of 32 (2026)

The WTA Mutua Madrid Open is a tournament that never fails to deliver, and today's matches are set to be no exception. As we delve into the second day of this clay-court extravaganza, I'm excited to share my insights and predictions for some of the key encounters.

Anhelina Kalinina vs Kamilla Rakhimova

This match-up pits two players with contrasting forms against each other. Kalinina, the Ukrainian, has been on a roll, showcasing her resilience and grit in qualifying, which has translated into a much-needed breakthrough in the main draw. Her confidence is soaring, and she's hitting her stride at the perfect time.

On the other hand, Rakhimova has been struggling to find her rhythm. Her recent results, including a second-round exit in Linz, suggest a player who is yet to find her footing in 2026. With a losing record heading into this clash, the odds are stacked against her.

I believe Kalinina's momentum and match sharpness will be decisive factors. She's likely to come out firing, and I expect her to take at least one set, if not the match. It's a tough ask for Rakhimova to turn things around, especially against an opponent in such good form.

Katerina Siniakova vs Elvina Kalieva

Kalieva, the qualifier, has been making waves with her progress this season. Her wins in qualifying and a notable main-draw victory in Miami showcase her potential and ability to handle the big stage. However, she now faces a stern test in the form of Katerina Siniakova.

Siniakova, despite limited singles action, is a seasoned campaigner on clay. Her experience and ability to dictate rallies make her a formidable opponent. While I expect Kalieva to put up a brave fight, Siniakova's tools and composure at this level should see her through. It's a fascinating clash of styles and generations.

Oleksandra Oliynykova vs Simona Waltert

Oliynykova and Waltert are two players on the rise, and their encounter promises to be a tight affair. Oliynykova has been building momentum, with a semifinal run in Transylvania and a recent career-high ranking. Her game is maturing, and she's becoming more comfortable dictating play.

Waltert, however, is not one to be underestimated. She's been impressive in qualifying and has backed it up with a strong showing in Oeiras. With their head-to-head record tied, this match is anyone's game. Oliynykova's slight edge in ceiling and recent big-stage experience might just give her the advantage, but Waltert will certainly push her all the way.

Elisabetta Cocciaretto vs Alycia Parks

This is a rematch of their encounter in Auckland earlier this year, where Cocciaretto emerged victorious. The Italian has been a consistent performer this season, highlighted by her title run in Hobart. Her steady hand and baseline consistency could once again prove pivotal.

Parks, on the other hand, is a player of extremes. When she's on, she can dominate, but her aggressive style can also lead to errors. This match will be a test of her consistency and ability to manage her game. Cocciaretto, with her experience and reliability, is the favorite to advance, but Parks has the weapons to turn things around if she can find her range.

Deeper Analysis

These matches showcase the depth and variety of talent on the WTA tour. From the gritty resilience of Kalinina to the youthful promise of Kalieva and Waltert, we're witnessing the evolution of the women's game. It's a reminder that every match has the potential to be a turning point in a player's season, and the Madrid Open is the perfect stage for these stories to unfold.

Conclusion

As we look ahead to these matches, it's clear that the WTA Mutua Madrid Open is a tournament that rewards grit, consistency, and the ability to adapt to the unique challenges of clay. I'm excited to see how these players perform and how their stories unfold on this prestigious stage.