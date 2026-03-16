WTA Dubai: Lucky Loser Ruzic's Dream Run Continues, Faces Svitolina in Quarterfinals (2026)

In a stunning turn of events that has the tennis world buzzing, Antonia Ruzic, a 'lucky loser,' has defied the odds to reach her first-ever WTA 1000 quarterfinal after top seed Elena Rybakina was forced to retire due to gastrointestinal issues. But here's where it gets even more intriguing: Ruzic’s next opponent is none other than Elina Svitolina, who just battled through a grueling three-set match against Belinda Bencic. Could this be Ruzic’s moment to shine, or will Svitolina’s experience prevail? And this is the part most people miss: Ruzic’s journey to this point is nothing short of miraculous. After losing in the first round of qualifying, she only entered the main draw as a lucky loser—a second chance she’s undeniably making the most of. 'Sometimes you have to take the second chances,' Ruzic reflected, 'because you have nothing to lose anymore.' Boldly, this narrative raises a thought-provoking question: Do lucky losers like Ruzic have a psychological edge, playing with the freedom of having already beaten the odds? Or is it just a matter of seizing the moment? Let’s dive deeper.

Ruzic’s match against Rybakina was a rollercoaster. The Croat, ranked No. 67, took an early lead in the first set, only for Rybakina—fresh off her Australian Open triumph—to rally and clinch it 7-5. But Ruzic fought back, breaking early in the second set and holding on for a 6-4 win to force a decider. After breaking Rybakina’s serve in the third set’s opening game, the top seed called for a trainer and ultimately retired. This marked Ruzic’s first victory over a top-20 player and tied the record for the best result by a lucky loser at a WTA 1000 event. Her path here included three-set wins over former U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu and Anastasia Zakharova, proving she’s no pushover.

Meanwhile, Svitolina’s quarterfinal berth came in a dramatic clash against Bencic, another Top 10 WTA mom. After dropping the first set 4-6, Svitolina stormed back to win 6-1, 6-3, securing her fourth consecutive victory over Bencic. 'I knew what I had to execute,' Svitolina said, crediting her serve and mental resilience. But here’s the controversial angle: With Svitolina’s recent dominance over Bencic, is this matchup a foregone conclusion, or can Ruzic’s momentum and newfound confidence upset the odds? Weigh in below—do you think Ruzic’s Cinderella story continues, or will Svitolina’s experience shut the door?

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This quarterfinal showdown marks the first-ever meeting between Ruzic and Svitolina, adding another layer of unpredictability. As Ruzic aptly put it, 'You can just show your best tennis.' Will she do just that, or will Svitolina’s seasoned game prove too much to handle? One thing’s for sure: this match is a must-watch. And don’t forget to check out our feature on Amanda Anisimova’s backhand mastery—30 minutes of pure tennis brilliance that might just inspire your own game. What’s your take? Is Ruzic’s run a fluke, or is she here to stay? Let the debate begin!