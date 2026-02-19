WSSC Water Crews Battle Dozens of Water Main Breaks Amid Cold Snap (2026)

Water Main Woes: A Growing Concern in the DMV

A chilling situation is unfolding in the DMV region, with water main breaks and leaks causing a stir. WSSC Water, the local utility company, is urging customers to conserve water as the demand soars due to the snowed-in population and a rising number of water main issues.

As of Wednesday, over 40 water mains were on the repair list, and this number is anticipated to increase. One such break occurred on Cappy Avenue in Capitol Heights, Maryland, transforming a quiet street into an icy hazard.

Luis Maya, a WSSC Water spokesperson, highlighted the impact of the Potomac River's temperature on these breaks. The frigid air has lowered the river's temperature, and pipes simply can't handle such rapid changes.

"We're seeing breaks now, and we're expecting many more in the coming days," Maya warned.

Pablo Mendizabal, a utility technician, shared his experience repairing a broken main on Cappy Avenue. "Finding the valves to shut down the main is the biggest challenge," he explained. "But once we locate them, the rest is manageable."

In this instance, the broken main was conveniently located under a parked car, which was easily moved to allow access for repairs.

"We rely on our customers' vigilance," Maya emphasized. "If they spot water on the streets or suspect a break, a quick call to us can make a big difference."

So, what can we do to help? Well, besides conserving water, we can keep an eye out for any signs of water main issues and report them promptly. It's a simple yet crucial step in ensuring our water systems remain functional.

But here's where it gets controversial: Should we be more proactive in maintaining our water infrastructure to prevent these breaks? And what role does climate change play in these sudden, extreme weather shifts? These are questions we must consider as we navigate this challenging situation.

And this is the part most people miss: It's not just about the immediate repairs; it's about long-term sustainability and resilience. How can we ensure our water systems are prepared for the future? These are the discussions we need to have.

