WrestleMania 42: What We Know So Far & What's Still Up in the Air (2026)

The future of WrestleMania 42 is shrouded in uncertainty, despite all the hype! A recent backstage update has revealed that many of the matches fans were expecting to see are not as set in stone as we thought.

According to reliable sources, WWE has not formally presented a significant portion of the WrestleMania card, leaving fans wondering what to expect. This contradicts previous reports suggesting major bouts were already locked in.

The Big Question: Is WWE playing a risky game with fan expectations?

Let's dive into the details. WWE sources, as reported by Fightful Select, have indicated that several 'original plans' for WrestleMania have not been officially presented. This includes highly anticipated matches like Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker, Becky Lynch vs. AJ Lee for the Women's Intercontinental Championship, and potential heavyweight clashes featuring Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi.

But here's where it gets controversial... As of now, only one match is officially confirmed: CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Everything else, no matter how heavily hinted at, is still subject to change.

And this is the part most people miss: WWE is keeping its options open, even with big names like Rollins, who is expected to return from injury, and AJ Lee, who has been eagerly awaited for her singles showcase. Even Lesnar's status for WrestleMania is uncertain after his brief Royal Rumble appearance.

With WrestleMania 42 just around the corner, on April 18 and 19 at Allegiant Stadium, WWE still has time to finalize its plans. But the latest update leaves us with one clear message: much of the card is still very much a work in progress.

So, what do you think? Is WWE's approach a clever long-term storytelling strategy, or does it risk disappointing fans with overpromising? Share your thoughts and join the discussion below!

