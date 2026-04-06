WrestleMania 42 Changes, Dominik Mysterio Return, Tiffany Stratton Update, and More Rumors! (2026)

Uncover the latest buzz in the wrestling world! From unexpected returns to thrilling match changes, we've got the scoop on all the hottest rumors circulating. But here's where it gets controversial... Are the rumors true, or just wishful thinking? Get ready to dive into the wrestling rumor mill and find out!
Rumor Rundown: January 14, 2026
The Big Switch at WrestleMania 42: Say goodbye to the Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns match! According to Dave Meltzer, the plan has changed, and the WWE title will be on Drew McIntyre. But why the sudden shift? And what does this mean for the rest of the WrestleMania lineup?See AlsoThe Untold Story: Dana White's Exit During Francis Ngannou's Last UFC FightUFC's Mohammed Usman Suspended: Testosterone Use & CSAD Investigation ExplainedUFC 324: Gaethje vs Pimblett - FULL FIGHT RESULTS & KNOCKOUTS!Dixie Carter's Emotional Return to TNA Wrestling: Confrontation with Bully Ray
Dominik Mysterio's Return: Liv Morgan hints that Dominik Mysterio will be back 'soon'. But is it just a precaution after his injury? Or is there more to this story?
Tiffany Stratton's Comeback: Bodyslam.net reports that Tiffany Stratton is medically cleared and could make a grand return at the Royal Rumble. But will she be ready to take on the challenges of the Road to WrestleMania?
A New Memoir with a Twist: Not only is there a new Adam Copeland memoir on the way, but it will also be released as an audiobook! But what does this mean for wrestling fans?
Steve Maclin's TNA Deal: PW Insider reveals that Steve Maclin has signed a new deal with TNA, but it's not what you think. Is this an extension or a fresh start?
AEW's Hidden Talent: Fightful Select exposes AEW's independent talent Tatevik, who has yet to make her TV debut. But why the wait?
Zachary Wentz, Trey Miguel, and Myron Reed's TNA Exit: PW Insider suggests that Zachary Wentz, Trey Miguel, and Myron Reed may be moving on from TNA. But what does this mean for the future of the Rascalz group?
Remember, these are just rumors, and we can't confirm their accuracy. But they sure are intriguing, right? So, what do you think? Agree or disagree? Share your thoughts in the comments below!