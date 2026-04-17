WPL: Ayushi Soni's Unfortunate Retirement Out | First in WPL History (2026)

A groundbreaking moment in women's cricket has sparked a fascinating debate! Ayushi Soni, a name that will forever be etched in the history of the WPL, became the first player to be retired out in a women's franchise T20 league. But here's where it gets controversial...

Soni, making her WPL debut, struggled to find her rhythm at the crease. With the score at 135 and the 16th over approaching, the Gujarat Giants made a bold move, retiring Soni out. This decision, a rare occurrence in women's cricket, has left many fans and experts divided.

The previous instance of a retired out in a women's franchise T20 league was in 2024, when Kathryn Bryce was retired for the Manchester Originals. So, why did the Giants take this risk?

GG head coach Michael Klinger explained the team's strategy post-match. They wanted to maximize their batting potential, and with a strong hitter like Bharti Fulmali waiting in the wings, the decision was made to retire Soni. Klinger believes it was the right call, as it added an extra 20 runs to their total.

However, this move isn't without its critics. Some argue that it's a risky strategy, especially with a debutante like Soni, and could impact her confidence. Klinger acknowledges this, stating they are working to keep Soni's confidence high.

The incident also raises questions about the role of substitutes and the impact of such decisions on the game. With men's T20s seeing a higher frequency of retired outs, is this a trend that could shape the future of the sport?

What's your take on this? Do you think retiring out is a strategic move or a risky gamble? Share your thoughts in the comments and let's spark a discussion!