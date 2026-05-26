Wout van Aert's Shocking Take on His Iconic Tour de France Win Over Tadej Pogacar! (2026)

Wout van Aert, a cycling star, surprisingly downplays one of his most iconic wins at the 2025 Tour de France. In a recent interview, he revealed that Tadej Pogacar, his rival, was not at his best due to a knee injury. This statement is intriguing as the Montmartre duel was widely seen as a dramatic showdown between two of the sport's most versatile riders. But here's where it gets controversial... Van Aert's downplaying of the performance raises questions about the true significance of this win. Was it truly a moment of triumph, or just a short and intense finale? And this is the part most people miss... The 2025 Tour de France broke with tradition, introducing multiple ascents of the Côte de la Butte Montmartre, which transformed the finale into a selective circuit. The heavy rain earlier in the evening changed the dynamics of the stage, and Pogacar, already effectively secured the Tour, was racing in difficult weather conditions. Despite the caveats, the victory held significant personal meaning for Van Aert, who had limited opportunities for stage success. The psychological importance of the Montmartre duel cannot be overstated. The image of Van Aert riding away from Pogacar on the cobbled slopes of Montmartre remains one of the defining scenes of the 2025 Tour de France. But what do you think? Do you agree with Van Aert's downplaying of the performance? Or do you think this win was truly iconic? Share your thoughts in the comments!