Wout Van Aert's Amazing Recovery: 6-Hour Training Ride Just Weeks After Fracture! (2026)

In a stunning display of determination, Wout van Aert is back on the bike and training with incredible vigor, just two weeks after a fracture! But how did he recover so quickly?

The cycling world was shocked when the Belgian star crashed during the Zilvermeercross on January 2nd, putting his spring season in jeopardy. Diagnosed with a fracture ankle, the prognosis wasn't promising. Yet, Van Aert defied all odds and is now training in Spain, leaving everyone in awe.

Sports doctor Tom Teulingkx initially predicted a lengthy recovery, stating that in the best-case scenario, Van Aert could be back on the bike within a few weeks. But the rider had other plans. Just nine days after surgery, he posted an outdoor ride on Strava, averaging an impressive 32.3km/h. And that was just the beginning!

Van Aert's training rides have been nothing short of extraordinary. He covered 108km on Wednesday and joined his Visma-Lease a Bike teammates for a challenging 144.3km ride on Thursday, accumulating nearly 3000 meters of elevation gain. But he didn't stop there. On Friday, he completed a six-hour spin, climbing an astonishing 3,296 vertical meters over 184km.

This remarkable recovery has left many, including Dr. Teulingkx, surprised. The doctor's initial prediction now seems overly cautious, especially considering Van Aert's current form. But here's where it gets controversial: was the initial prognosis too pessimistic, or is Van Aert's recovery truly exceptional?

Van Aert himself is determined to make the most of this opportunity. He aims to be in top shape for the upcoming classics, targeting career-first wins in the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. With his recent training performances, he's well on his way to achieving these goals.

As Van Aert continues to push the boundaries of recovery, the cycling community is left with a fascinating question: is this a testament to his resilience, or a potential medical marvel? Share your thoughts in the comments below!