Wout Van Aert: Retirement Thoughts and the Impact of Family (2026)

In the world of professional cycling, where careers can be as fleeting as the finish line, Wout Van Aert's reflections on retirement offer a unique insight into the human side of this demanding sport. At 31, Van Aert is at a crossroads, contemplating the end of his cycling career and the beginning of a new chapter.

The Aging Peloton

Van Aert's thoughts on retirement are not unusual for an athlete in his position. As he puts it, "From the moment I turned thirty, I started thinking about it sometimes." This is a common sentiment among athletes, especially in a sport like cycling, where physical prowess and endurance are paramount. The older generation of the peloton often finds themselves contemplating the future and the inevitable decline of their athletic prime.

What makes Van Aert's situation particularly fascinating is his unique perspective as a father. He openly discusses how his children's presence at races motivates him and brings out his best. "I think it's wonderful to be able to involve them in my career." This personal connection to his sport adds a layer of complexity to his retirement considerations.

A Career of Firsts

Van Aert's career has been nothing short of remarkable. He became a three-time CX World Champion by the age of 23, an achievement that was unprecedented at the time. His success in cyclocross, a discipline that often serves as a breeding ground for road cycling talent, set him up for a promising road career.

However, his road to success hasn't been without challenges. Serious injuries in 2024 and the emergence of formidable competitors like Mathieu van der Poel and Tadej Pogacar have made achieving his main goals, the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix, increasingly difficult. Despite these obstacles, Van Aert remains focused and motivated, especially with the support of his family.

Retirement and Beyond

Van Aert's retirement plans are not set in stone, but he acknowledges that the end is likely within the next five years. He doesn't plan on a sudden retirement, though. Instead, he envisions a gradual transition, where he can still be involved in the sport he loves while spending more time with his family.

"I hope that I can experience the same thing later on as I do now. Doing what I love and not feeling like I'm working, but hopefully being home a bit more." This perspective highlights the importance of finding a balance between professional success and personal fulfillment, a challenge many athletes face as they age.

A New Chapter

As Van Aert prepares for the Tour of Flanders, he does so with a brilliant form that is a testament to his hard work and dedication. But beyond the race, he is also preparing for a new phase of his life, one where he can continue to thrive, both professionally and personally.

In my opinion, Van Aert's story is a reminder that sports careers are transient, but the impact they have on an athlete's life is everlasting. His reflections on retirement are a window into the human experience of an elite athlete, and a testament to the power of family and passion.