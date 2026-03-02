Would You Pass Oxford's New Admissions Tests? Find Out! (2026)

Are you ready to test your mettle? Oxford University is making waves by ditching its specialized admissions tests in favor of generic computer-based exams, and you might be wondering if you'd pass. But here's where it gets controversial: experts say this move could benefit well-rounded students, but it might be a headache for those with strong subject specialism. The new tests don't require traditional subject knowledge, opening the door for a wider range of applicants. From next year, applicants for courses requiring testing will take one of three University Admissions Tests UK (UAT UK) exams, delivered by Pearson. For instance, psychology, philosophy, and linguistics candidates will tackle the Test of Academic Reasoning for Admissions (TARA), while many science applicants will sit the Engineering and Science Admissions Test (ESAT). Some courses that previously required testing will drop the requirement altogether. Evelyn Pike, a specialist in Oxbridge and medicine applications, says this move reflects Oxford's push for inclusivity, as it allows applications from candidates without a traditional subject background. But there may be resistance from faculties losing tailored admissions tests, and interpreting the results of the new assessments will take time. Oxford professor claims students can't read long books anymore, sparking debate. Pike notes that Oxford is reaching out to a wider pool of applicants from diverse backgrounds, and removing the subject knowledge hurdle would enable students from a broader range to apply. However, the tests will remain 'extremely rigorous'. Each year, over 20,000 interviews assess academic understanding and intellectual flexibility, with around 10,000 applicants shortlisted. As the admissions process shifts back to face-to-face interviews, it's likely to become more demanding, pushing away from online and AI usage. The new exams are already accepted by other leading universities like Imperial College London, Durham, and Cambridge, so applicants only need to study for one test. Oxford says its admissions process is rigorous and designed to identify academic potential, continually reviewing to meet the needs of the university, schools, and applicants. But Professor Anthony Glees of Buckingham University, who entered Oxford in 1967, warns that the new system may reduce Oxford's ability to select students especially suited to the university. He suggests it could be the end of Oxbridge's specialness, arguing that it amounts to dumbing down. So, are you ready to take on Oxford's new entrance exams? Test your mettle and see if you'd pass!
Would You Pass Oxford's New Admissions Tests? Find Out! (2026)
Article information
